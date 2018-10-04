Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga vomits in Cabinet

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was also said to have vomited during a cabinet meeting this week.

Chiwenga was on Monday rushed to the same hospital for a yet undisclosed ailment and has had to answer questions on his health a number of times since masterminding the November coup.

Sources close to the embattled VP told NewZimbabwe.com that the former military boss vomited "uncontrollably" during a cabinet meeting Tuesday.

Multiple sources said Chiwenga, who led the military intervention which toppled long-serving former president Robert Mugabe from power last November, was admitted at a top private hospital in the capital, after he is said to have fallen ill on Monday.

"The VP is in hospital … but we do not know yet what he is suffering from ... but you see, we are human beings and we all fall ill. We are actually going to see him today (last night)," one of the highly-placed sources said.

In April, Chiwenga was also rushed to hospital after he suffered a dramatic fall at Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare - forcing him to cancel his politburo attendance on the day.

Source - newzimbabwe

