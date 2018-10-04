Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mnangagwa takes over Mugabe duties, caps 1,583 graduands at CUT

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has conferred degrees and diplomas to 1 583 Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) graduands at the institution's 14th graduation ceremony.

CUT, which last year made history by becoming the first university to install President Emmerson Mnangagwa as chancellor, once again scored a first by becoming the first state university to hold a graduation ceremony this year.

President Mnangagwa declared the congregation at the university as a graduation ceremony before he conferred degrees to the graduands.

Those conferred with post graduate degrees and those awarded degrees with first class were capped individually by the President while mass capping was done for the rest.

The ceremony saw 9 graduands being awarded doctorate degrees.

CUT Vice Chancellor, Professor David Simbi said the institution is responsive to the need to develop the requisite human capital, capable of tackling the agricultural and mineral resource elements that form the base of the economy.

"CUT is in the process of establishing an innovation hub to create appropriate technologies for use in agriculture, mining and manufacturing industries," he said.

Professor Simbi however said the efforts of the well acclaimed staff at the university to carry out research are being hampered by lack of appropriately equipped laboratories and workshops.

In keeping with the spirit of celebrations associated with graduation ceremonies, the occasion was fun filled, with arts performances dominating the entertainment slots.

The number of graduands this year was higher than last year's, which stood at 1 218.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc

Comments

Warehouse for sale in bulawayo belmont industrial area

For sale is toyota vits

Restaurant for sale

Isuzu kg 300 on sale

House for sale at selbrone park

Land to buy along airport road

Van on sale

Bulawayo stands for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ndebele 'king' coronation rubbished

9 mins ago | 21 Views

Puzzle of a thriving Ndebele tribe in Buhera explained

11 mins ago | 21 Views

Mugabe's son hits out at 'fooled' Zoey

44 mins ago | 236 Views

Ginimbi Instagram TV suspended

46 mins ago | 93 Views

Ex-Dembare boss dies

47 mins ago | 120 Views

Actress smashes married lover's car

49 mins ago | 173 Views

Prophet at odds with congregant's hubby

51 mins ago | 116 Views

FC Platinum register Prince Dube

57 mins ago | 77 Views

Mangwana is a round peg in a round hole

58 mins ago | 105 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils his Transitional Stabilisation Programme

1 hr ago | 240 Views

TelOne to launch Africa's first fully converged on-demand entertainment service

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Chiwenga vomits in Cabinet

2 hrs ago | 2987 Views

Mthuli Ncube in soup over controversial tax, back down

2 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Barclays Bank Zimbabwe changes name to First Capital Bank

7 hrs ago | 4239 Views

TelOne launches Video on demand entertainment service

7 hrs ago | 755 Views

Bond notes vs US Dollar simple explanation in isiNdebele

7 hrs ago | 4082 Views

African governments urged to integrate statistics and geospatial information for sustainable development

7 hrs ago | 307 Views

Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon announces 2018 final results ahead of their 50th anniversary campaign launch

8 hrs ago | 211 Views

'Chigumba tweet case verdict today'

8 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Rooting out corruption one arrest at a time

8 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Chief Justice Malaba to officially open High Court rooms in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 628 Views

Finance Minister cannot change Act Of Parlimanet via ministerial statement

8 hrs ago | 3166 Views

ZRP retires cops who have reached 50

8 hrs ago | 3104 Views

340 boreholes operational in the month of September in Byo

8 hrs ago | 444 Views

BCC deals with 542 burst water pipes out of 1015 reported

8 hrs ago | 366 Views

Who cursed our Economy?

8 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of critical drugs

9 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Battle over NSSA erupts

9 hrs ago | 1684 Views

Truworths wades into devaluation debate

9 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Billions earmarked for Zimbabwe oil project

9 hrs ago | 2184 Views

NSSA pardons defaulting employers

10 hrs ago | 720 Views

'Declare hyenas state of disaster'

10 hrs ago | 3391 Views

Ariel blow for Highlanders

10 hrs ago | 970 Views

Money Laundering Bill to stem externalisation

10 hrs ago | 1302 Views

'Preserve culture to enhance local tourism'

10 hrs ago | 185 Views

Senators demand cholera vaccines at Parliament

10 hrs ago | 571 Views

Fraudster issued with warrant of arrest

10 hrs ago | 822 Views

Man gets 20 years for murder

10 hrs ago | 820 Views

Zanu-PF chair ruffles feathers at top table

10 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Forex shortage hits essential drugs supply

10 hrs ago | 542 Views

Teachers demand pay hike

11 hrs ago | 2148 Views

Jealousy hubby kills wife, sets lover's house ablaze

11 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Vandalism puts struggling NRZ off track

11 hrs ago | 321 Views

Protect personal data breaches

11 hrs ago | 167 Views

Ex-councillors in court over stands

11 hrs ago | 494 Views

Woman arrested for removing council demarcation pegs

11 hrs ago | 487 Views

Mthuli Ncube's monetary measures could stabilise currency, but drive inflation

11 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Panicky Zimbabweans resort to hoarding

11 hrs ago | 744 Views

Minister defends police brutality on vendors

11 hrs ago | 623 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days