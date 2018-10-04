News / National
FC Platinum register Prince Dube
FC Platinum have registered Highlanders' 2019 season target Prince Dube in their provisional Caf Champions League squad.
Dube is part of the six new additions that coach Norman Mapeza has identified for the demanding African sojourn. The registration deadline is October 15.
More to follow.....
Source - chroncile