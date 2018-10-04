Prophet at odds with congregant's hubby

News / National

by Staff reporter

A LEADER of an apostolic sect in Eastview Park is at odds with his former congregant's husband who he says always shouts at him.Appearing at the Harare Civil Court, Lazarus Moyo applied for a peace order against Edson Musendo who comes at his place and insults him."This man here is my congregant's husband. I first saw him when he came to my place with his wife for prayers."He is in a habit of coming to my place accusing me of having my eyes on his wife."He also shouts obscenities in front of my children."All I want is for him to stop coming to my house and stop insulting me," said LazarusEdson disputed the allegations that he insulted Lazarus."I do not insult him. As for going to his house, I have never done that but yes I know where he stays nekuti ndimadzibaba vanoshandira vanhu."My wife used to go to his church but I have barred her from going there after I realised that Lazarus always has eyes on my wife."For about five times now, Lazarus only greets my wife and ignores my presence."Your worship. I admit I am a very jealous man concerning my wife."I am very insecure so the gestures by this man were not good at all," said Edson.Edson told the court that he wanted Lazarus to ask for forgiveness."I have no problem with him; all I want is for him to ask for forgiveness for greeting my wife when I am around," he added.Presiding magistrate Noah Gwatidzo granted the peace order in Lazarus's favour.