Actress smashes married lover's car

LOCAL drama Pedyo Kure actress, Elizabeth "Vhoro" Nyandoro allegedly smashed her married lover's car.Elizabeth is reported to have clashed with her long time married lover, Gerald Zimunya in Crowborough Phase 3.She is alleged to have smashed Gerald's Toyota Starlet registration (ACK 2797) in retaliation after she was assaulted over bedding another man who is believed to be her business partner.The two incidents mean Gerald is facing assault charges while Elizabeth is set to answer to charges of malicious damage to property.Gerald confirmed the incident regretting his affair with Elizabeth."It is unfortunate that the case is now being handled by police after she smashed my vehicle and this led my wife to discover the illicit affair," said Gerald."I was paying for her rentals at her lodgings in Kuwadzana but her behaviour is bad anodhakwa zvakaipisisa akatodhuma munhu nemota yangu akadhakwa munhu akafa nyaya yacho haisati yapinda mucourt pakaipa wangu."Do not publish this story wangu unomutsa zvirere ikazokora muto painopinda mucourt; asi kumba hakusi kugarika namadam."She was not faithful to me as well; she was dating the man she described as her business partner and I discovered this after I went to her house and caught them naked."She was not expecting me and I wanted to collect some of my clothes there since my relationship with her has been long," said Gerald.Contacted for comment on Whatsapp, Elizabeth simply acknowledged the greeting but blocked the writer once the questions were put across to her.She immediately called Gerald accusing him of taking their story to H-Metro.Elizabeth had not responded at the time of going to press.