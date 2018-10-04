Ex-Dembare boss dies

News / National

FORMER Dynamos chairperson Farai Munetsi has died.He succumbed to kidney problems Avenues Clinic yesterday morning.Munetsi was at the helm of DeMbare between March 2010 and June 2011 before he was replaced by Kenny Mubaiwa.The club's former secretary general Brian Kashangura confirmed the death."I am saddened by the passing on of Farai Munetsi who was chairman during my time as Secretary General at Dynamos F C."While Kenny Mubaiwa was Vice Chairman. It is me and the late Richard Chiminya who convinced the late Munetsi to accept the post."He wanted to turn the club into a business model. He really loved Dynamos," said Kashangura.The Premier Soccer League tweeted:"We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Dynamos FC Chairman, Farai Munetsi. Our sincere condolences to the Munetsi family, Dynamos FC and the entire sports fraternity. May his soul rest in peace."