Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Ex-Dembare boss dies

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FORMER Dynamos chairperson Farai Munetsi has died.

He succumbed to kidney problems Avenues Clinic yesterday morning.

Munetsi was at the helm of DeMbare between March 2010 and June 2011 before he was replaced by Kenny Mubaiwa.

The club's former secretary general Brian Kashangura confirmed the death.

"I am saddened by the passing on of Farai Munetsi who was chairman during my time as Secretary General at Dynamos F C.

"While Kenny Mubaiwa was Vice Chairman. It is me and the late Richard Chiminya who convinced the late Munetsi to accept the post.

"He wanted to turn the club into a business model. He really loved Dynamos," said Kashangura.

The Premier Soccer League tweeted:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Dynamos FC Chairman, Farai Munetsi. Our sincere condolences to the Munetsi family, Dynamos FC and the entire sports fraternity. May his soul rest in peace."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro
More on: #Dembare, #Boss, #Dies

Comments

Mining tools

Isuzu kg 300 on sale

Retail outlets to let

Solar batteries on sale

Lupane properties

Land to buy along airport road

Bulawayo airport properties

For sale is toyota vits


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe: Troubled nation now faces tough foreign policy choices

13 mins ago | 21 Views

Ndebele 'king' coronation rubbished

24 mins ago | 59 Views

Puzzle of a thriving Ndebele tribe in Buhera explained

25 mins ago | 100 Views

Mugabe's son hits out at 'fooled' Zoey

58 mins ago | 418 Views

Ginimbi Instagram TV suspended

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Actress smashes married lover's car

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Prophet at odds with congregant's hubby

1 hr ago | 165 Views

FC Platinum register Prince Dube

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Mangwana is a round peg in a round hole

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils his Transitional Stabilisation Programme

1 hr ago | 312 Views

Mnangagwa takes over Mugabe duties, caps 1,583 graduands at CUT

1 hr ago | 153 Views

TelOne to launch Africa's first fully converged on-demand entertainment service

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chiwenga vomits in Cabinet

3 hrs ago | 3326 Views

Mthuli Ncube in soup over controversial tax, back down

3 hrs ago | 1925 Views

Barclays Bank Zimbabwe changes name to First Capital Bank

7 hrs ago | 4280 Views

TelOne launches Video on demand entertainment service

7 hrs ago | 759 Views

Bond notes vs US Dollar simple explanation in isiNdebele

8 hrs ago | 4111 Views

African governments urged to integrate statistics and geospatial information for sustainable development

8 hrs ago | 308 Views

Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon announces 2018 final results ahead of their 50th anniversary campaign launch

8 hrs ago | 213 Views

'Chigumba tweet case verdict today'

8 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Rooting out corruption one arrest at a time

8 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Chief Justice Malaba to officially open High Court rooms in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 630 Views

Finance Minister cannot change Act Of Parlimanet via ministerial statement

8 hrs ago | 3218 Views

ZRP retires cops who have reached 50

8 hrs ago | 3127 Views

340 boreholes operational in the month of September in Byo

9 hrs ago | 446 Views

BCC deals with 542 burst water pipes out of 1015 reported

9 hrs ago | 366 Views

Who cursed our Economy?

9 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of critical drugs

10 hrs ago | 1967 Views

Battle over NSSA erupts

10 hrs ago | 1693 Views

Truworths wades into devaluation debate

10 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Billions earmarked for Zimbabwe oil project

10 hrs ago | 2191 Views

NSSA pardons defaulting employers

11 hrs ago | 722 Views

'Declare hyenas state of disaster'

11 hrs ago | 3407 Views

Ariel blow for Highlanders

11 hrs ago | 974 Views

Money Laundering Bill to stem externalisation

11 hrs ago | 1306 Views

'Preserve culture to enhance local tourism'

11 hrs ago | 186 Views

Senators demand cholera vaccines at Parliament

11 hrs ago | 572 Views

Fraudster issued with warrant of arrest

11 hrs ago | 824 Views

Man gets 20 years for murder

11 hrs ago | 822 Views

Zanu-PF chair ruffles feathers at top table

11 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Forex shortage hits essential drugs supply

11 hrs ago | 544 Views

Teachers demand pay hike

11 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Jealousy hubby kills wife, sets lover's house ablaze

11 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Vandalism puts struggling NRZ off track

11 hrs ago | 323 Views

Protect personal data breaches

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

Ex-councillors in court over stands

11 hrs ago | 494 Views

Woman arrested for removing council demarcation pegs

11 hrs ago | 490 Views

Mthuli Ncube's monetary measures could stabilise currency, but drive inflation

11 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Panicky Zimbabweans resort to hoarding

11 hrs ago | 748 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days