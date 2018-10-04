Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Ndebele 'king' coronation rubbished

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
THE Government has said the "coronation" of a new Ndebele "king" is a cultural event that has little significance in the governance of the country.

The Khumalo family defied a High Court order and installed South Africa-based Mr Bulelani Colin Lobengula Khumalo as the new Ndebele "king" at Mhlahlandlela on the outskirts of Bulawayo last Saturday.

Mr Bulelani Khumalo was initially set to be installed in March this year during a traditional ceremony scheduled for Barbourfields Stadium but the ceremony was stopped after another claimant to the throne, Mr Peter Zwide-Kalanga Khumalo, secured a High Court interdict blocking the event.

In an interview yesterday, the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, July Moyo, said Government had nothing to do with the coronation of the new "king".

"It's just a cultural ceremony that they did. We have nothing to do with it. Our Constitution does not recognise a king or queen. It has a chief, head man or kraal head," he said.

Moyo could not be drawn into saying what action Government would take against the Khumalo clan for defying a court order barring the installation of a king.

"As of now we don't know what they did. When we are in the know of their ambition, we will react," he said.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Mr Peter Zwide KaLanga Khumalo, said he could not speak on the matter since it was before the courts.

During Saturday's ceremony, which was organised in secret and attended by a handful of people, Ntabazinduna Chief Felix Nhlanhlayemangwe Khayisa Ndiweni declared Mr Bulelani Khumalo as the official monarch of the five houses of the Khumalo.

In March, the initial coronation of the king was stopped after Mr Zwide Khumalo approached the High Court challenging the planned coronation of his South Africa- based rival Mr Bulelani Khumalo in Bulawayo.

Zwide had earlier declared himself King Nyamande Lobengula II.

In an urgent chamber application filed at the Bulawayo High Court, Zwide cited Chief Mathema in his capacity as the chairperson of the Royal Crown Trust, Bulelani and the Royal Crown Trust, as respondents.

Zwide, through his lawyers Ncube Attorneys, said the intended coronation of Bulelani was necessitated by an unlawful process put in motion by the respondents.

In his founding affidavit, Zwide said no one succeeded King Nyamande hence the Ndebele people remained without a king for a long time.

He said he qualified to ascend the Ndebele throne after he was chosen following a series of meetings which were attended by representatives of King Lobengula's various houses.

Minister Moyo, in a letter addressed to one of the organisers, Chief Mathema, said the coronation was unconstitutional and illegal.

This was followed by an urgent chamber application by Chief Mathema in his capacity as the chairperson of the Royal Crown Trust challenging the Government's decision to declare the coronation illegal and unconstitutional.

High Court judge Justice Makonese ruled that there was no law in the country allowing the establishment of a monarch.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Big ,smart house forsale

Reigate 650m² stand for sell

Bath tubs on sale

Land to buy along airport road

Farms & plots to let

Bulawayo houses forsale

Sdc batteries for sale

Mining tools


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Puzzle of a thriving Ndebele tribe in Buhera explained

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mugabe's son hits out at 'fooled' Zoey

36 mins ago | 162 Views

Ginimbi Instagram TV suspended

38 mins ago | 56 Views

Ex-Dembare boss dies

39 mins ago | 83 Views

Actress smashes married lover's car

41 mins ago | 116 Views

Prophet at odds with congregant's hubby

43 mins ago | 88 Views

FC Platinum register Prince Dube

48 mins ago | 64 Views

Mangwana is a round peg in a round hole

50 mins ago | 90 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils his Transitional Stabilisation Programme

53 mins ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa takes over Mugabe duties, caps 1,583 graduands at CUT

55 mins ago | 109 Views

TelOne to launch Africa's first fully converged on-demand entertainment service

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Chiwenga vomits in Cabinet

2 hrs ago | 2782 Views

Mthuli Ncube in soup over controversial tax, back down

2 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Barclays Bank Zimbabwe changes name to First Capital Bank

6 hrs ago | 4196 Views

TelOne launches Video on demand entertainment service

7 hrs ago | 749 Views

Bond notes vs US Dollar simple explanation in isiNdebele

7 hrs ago | 4054 Views

African governments urged to integrate statistics and geospatial information for sustainable development

7 hrs ago | 307 Views

Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon announces 2018 final results ahead of their 50th anniversary campaign launch

8 hrs ago | 210 Views

'Chigumba tweet case verdict today'

8 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Rooting out corruption one arrest at a time

8 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Chief Justice Malaba to officially open High Court rooms in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 626 Views

Finance Minister cannot change Act Of Parlimanet via ministerial statement

8 hrs ago | 3138 Views

ZRP retires cops who have reached 50

8 hrs ago | 3086 Views

340 boreholes operational in the month of September in Byo

8 hrs ago | 443 Views

BCC deals with 542 burst water pipes out of 1015 reported

8 hrs ago | 365 Views

Who cursed our Economy?

8 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of critical drugs

9 hrs ago | 1955 Views

Battle over NSSA erupts

9 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Truworths wades into devaluation debate

9 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Billions earmarked for Zimbabwe oil project

9 hrs ago | 2179 Views

NSSA pardons defaulting employers

10 hrs ago | 720 Views

'Declare hyenas state of disaster'

10 hrs ago | 3385 Views

Ariel blow for Highlanders

10 hrs ago | 969 Views

Money Laundering Bill to stem externalisation

10 hrs ago | 1290 Views

'Preserve culture to enhance local tourism'

10 hrs ago | 184 Views

Senators demand cholera vaccines at Parliament

10 hrs ago | 567 Views

Fraudster issued with warrant of arrest

10 hrs ago | 821 Views

Man gets 20 years for murder

10 hrs ago | 817 Views

Zanu-PF chair ruffles feathers at top table

10 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Forex shortage hits essential drugs supply

10 hrs ago | 541 Views

Teachers demand pay hike

10 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Jealousy hubby kills wife, sets lover's house ablaze

10 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Vandalism puts struggling NRZ off track

10 hrs ago | 320 Views

Protect personal data breaches

10 hrs ago | 166 Views

Ex-councillors in court over stands

10 hrs ago | 494 Views

Woman arrested for removing council demarcation pegs

10 hrs ago | 484 Views

Mthuli Ncube's monetary measures could stabilise currency, but drive inflation

10 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Panicky Zimbabweans resort to hoarding

10 hrs ago | 741 Views

Minister defends police brutality on vendors

10 hrs ago | 622 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days