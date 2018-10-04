Latest News Editor's Choice


Police ordered to pay $150,000 to Jestina Mukoko

A court in Zimbabwe has ruled that the state should pay pro-democracy activist Jestina Mukoko $150,000 (£115,000) for her torture and illegal detention in 2008.

She was abducted, along with other activists, on 3 December 2008 and not seen for three weeks until she appeared in court facing terrorism charges.

But it was found that she had been tortured.

At the time, Ms Mukoko's lawyers said she had been subjected to simulated drowning, locked in a freezer and beaten.

She was accused of taking part in a plot to topple then President Robert Mugabe, which she denied.

"This outcome will not make up for the scars inflicted on her but ut will contribute to the healing process while emboldening those who may still be pursuing justice against the excesses of the state," her employers, the Zimbabwe Peace Project, said.

