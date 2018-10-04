Mthuli Ncube buckles, reviews the 2% tax measures

News / National

by Ndou Paul

At the occasion of the presentation of the 2018 Mid-Term Monetary Policy, I announced a review of the Intermediated Money Transfer Tax from the current 5 cents per transaction to 2 cents per every dollar transacted.





Further details pertaining to the tax are as follows:



The 2 Cents per Dollar tax, will apply on transactions of $10 and above only. Transactions below $10 will be exempt from this tax. There is a cap of $10 000 on the amount of tax to be paid. This implies that transfers above $500,000 will attract a flat tax of $10,000.



In addition, the following transactions will be exempt from the proposed tax:-



• Intra-company transfer of Funds including transfer from intermediary accounts;

• Transfer of funds on purchase and sale of equities;

• Transfer of funds on purchase and redemption of money market instruments;

• Transfer of funds for payment of salaries;

• Transfer of funds for payment of taxes;

• Transfer of funds to intermediary accounts, for example, conveyancers;

• Transfer of funds in respect of foreign currency related payments; and

• Transfer of funds by Government.



This tax review comes into effect on the date of gazette of the relevant Regulations.

