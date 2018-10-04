Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police ordered to enforce compulsory speed limit devices

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has ordered police to enforce speed limit devices on all public transport vehicles to avoid road carnage through speeding.

Speaking during a road safety stakeholders' meeting held in Harare on Thursday, Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Joel Biggie Matiza said the rebranded Zimbabwe Republic Police should ensure that no public transport vehicle is on the road without a speed limit device.

"I am happy that our traffic police have rebranded and are back on the roads in full swing. The integrated transport management system shall ensure that our road traffic law enforcement is more effective. Breathalysers and speed cameras shall be used and will go a long way in removing vehicles and drivers unfit to be on our roads," Matiza said.

"Further to this, I implore the ZRP to particularly enforce Section 64 (2) of the SI 129 of 2015 which demands that a passenger public service vehicle is fitted with a speed limit device. Such devices are speed governors which force drivers to obey speed limits given speeding is the top most error committed by our drivers."

The conference was organised by the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) and attended by road safety stakeholders drawn from all the country's 10 provinces.

According to TSCZ, about 90% of road accidents in the country are a result of human error, with speeding and overtaking topping the list.

Matiza also bemoaned the existence of pirate taxis that are crashing almost every week.



Source - newsday
More on: #Police, #Limit, #Speed

