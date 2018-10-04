Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mohadi's divorce case takes new twist again

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
VICE-President Kembo Mohadi's estranged wife, Tambudzani Bhudagi Mohadi, has petitioned the High Court challenging a protection order granted to her husband.

Tambudzani argued that the magistrate who granted the order did not have required jurisdiction to deal with the divorce impasse.

Through her lawyers, Scanlen and Holderness, Tambudzani filed the application for review on October 2, following another Mohadi application at the Civil Court seeking to have her charged with contempt of court for violating conditions of a protection order granted against her in September this year.

"The matrimonial assets referred to in the protection order includes immovable assets whose value exceeds the $10 000, immovable properties known as number 2 Benata Way Alexandra Park, Harare and 108 Impala Drive, Beitbridge," she said.

"Each of the immovable properties mentioned above have a value of more than the jurisdiction of the Magistrate Court in terms of section 11 of the Magistrates Court Act and the magistrates court (Civil Jurisdiction) Monetary Limits) Rules, 2012, SI 163/2012. The protection order granted by the first respondent (Gwatidzo) deals with rights in respect of immovable property which the Magistrates Court lacks jurisdiction."

In September last year, the VP – who was then State Security minister – petitioned the High Court in Bulawayo seeking a divorce claiming his marriage to Tambudzani had irretrievably broken down.

He then applied for matter to be transferred to the Harare High Court in August this year where it is now pending. On August 10, he also approached the Civil Court in Harare seeking a protection order against Tambudzani, which was granted.

In her founding affidavit, Tambudzani said when Mohadi filed for an interim protection order she "did not see any reason to oppose the application since I had no issues complying with the interim protection order as set out in the DV3 form attached to the application."

Tambudzani said, in particular, the protection order barred her from accessing any matrimonial assets which are the subject of the divorce proceedings under case number HC2520/17, except only through the express (written) consent of the VP or his designate until the finalisation of the divorce proceedings.

"The applicant was barred access to the properties that she resides at whilst in Harare and Beitbridge. It also barred her access to the business premises, which access she requires to enable her to prepare for trial," she said, adding the mentioned terms do not take into consideration of the fact that Mohadi resides at the State residence and would not be prejudiced by the granted order.

The matter is pending.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Mohadi, #Divorce, #Court

Comments

Restaurant for sale

Business properties

Bulawayo town houses

Houses to buy

Matabeleland properties

Big ,smart house forsale

Bulawayo stands for sale

Property to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

TeOne to compete with Kwese's Iflix and DStv

3 mins ago | 1 Views

New broom sweeping clean, let's rally behind the new dispensation!

34 mins ago | 54 Views

ZCC in a bid to get ED and Chamisa to talk - will that end vote rigging curse

41 mins ago | 64 Views

No gain without pain, Mthuli Ncube not a fool, says MDC-T VP

49 mins ago | 639 Views

Beitbridge woman smuggled drugs in canoe

59 mins ago | 136 Views

Inmate escapes from prison

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Speculation fuelling panic buying, black market

2 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Olinda pregnant and expecting a baby girl

3 hrs ago | 753 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

3 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Nothing wrong in principle with 2% electronic transfer tax

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa duty-bound to hammer way out

3 hrs ago | 1901 Views

Bulawayo to partner Chinese city

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Champions meet challengers

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Nduna seeks to stop trial

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mnangagwa's new dispensation deep in debt

3 hrs ago | 499 Views

From grace to grass: Teachers' dilemma

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mthuli Ncube just the same as Chidzero

3 hrs ago | 930 Views

Dead body in car shocks motorist

3 hrs ago | 839 Views

Fiscal crisis, the role of Parliament

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chigumba sex insult tweet 'convict' changes plea

3 hrs ago | 405 Views

Police ordered to enforce compulsory speed limit devices

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Jestina Mukoko wins $150,000 compensation for torture

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mthuli Ncube in tax climbdown

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Man 'rapes' minor

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Killer cop granted bail'

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Justice Malaba demands removal of Osiphatheleni at Tredgold Building

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

ZBC told to improve on programmes

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mutasa happy to rejoin Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mthuli Ncube's fiscal measures: A case of barking up the wrong tree

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Chief Justice Malaba vows to tackle corruption in Judiciary

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa rejects Bill

4 hrs ago | 1917 Views

Suspected cholera cases drop from 10 000 to 24

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa caps 1 567 Chinhoyi University of Technology graduates

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

'Country belongs to the young' Ruhanya argue - replacing one nonsensical dogma with another

15 hrs ago | 1092 Views

T.B. Joshua reveals the 'two Christs' in the church!!!

17 hrs ago | 6636 Views

Mthuli Ncube to cut government jobs in savings drive

17 hrs ago | 5294 Views

Zimbabwe could draw valuable lessons from Singapore in the former's quest for economic growth

17 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Mthuli Ncube buckles, reviews the 2% tax measures

17 hrs ago | 4036 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe runs out of fuel

18 hrs ago | 9129 Views

DOWNLOAD: Zimbabwe Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) by Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube

18 hrs ago | 2438 Views

Police ordered to pay $150,000 to Jestina Mukoko

19 hrs ago | 2584 Views

Zimbabwe's economy '4.7% larger'

19 hrs ago | 956 Views

Zimbabwe: Troubled nation now faces tough foreign policy choices

19 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Ndebele 'king' coronation rubbished

19 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Puzzle of a thriving Ndebele tribe in Buhera explained

19 hrs ago | 3954 Views

Mugabe's son hits out at 'fooled' Zoey

20 hrs ago | 7269 Views

Ginimbi Instagram TV suspended

20 hrs ago | 961 Views

Ex-Dembare boss dies

20 hrs ago | 893 Views

Actress smashes married lover's car

20 hrs ago | 1563 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days