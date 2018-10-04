Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mnangagwa dragged to court

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has been dragged to court by a Harare man, Alison Charles whose brother was shot and killed alongside six other civilians in post-election violence on August 1.

Charles is seeking to bar the seven-member commission of inquiry which was appointed to probe the post-election violence, from conducting any enquiry before completion of his court challenge.

Charles, whose brother Gavin Dean was allegedly shot dead by soldiers, has partnered with the Counselling Service Unit and jointly filed an urgent chamber application seeking an order to interdict Mnangagwa from operationalising, and or in any way proceeding with the inquiry until his application challenging the composition of the probe team has been determined by the court.

In his application filed on Wednesday, Charles said: "The legality of the first respondent's (Mnangagwa) executive decision to appoint the commission of inquiry, the composition of such and its terms of reference have and are being challenged by the applicants before this honourable court under case number HC8436/18."

Following the skirmishes that rocked Harare on August 1, Mnangagwa, on August 29 appointed a seven-member commission led by former South Africa President Kgalema Motlanthe.

Other members of the commission include United Kingdom-based Rodney Dixon QC, former Commonwealth secretary-general Chief Emeka Anyaoku of Nigeria, former chief of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces General (Retired) Davis Mwamunyange, constitutional lawyer Lovemore Madhuku, University of Zimbabwe lecturer Charity Manyeruke and former Law Society of Zimbabwe president Vimbai Nyemba.

But through his lawyers, Atherstone and Cook, Charles said Mnangagwa's commission would not deliver, arguing "it is comprised of biased commissioners" such as Manyeruke and Madhuku.

The matter is yet to be heard.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Bath tubs on sale

Bulawayo town houses

Canon camera on sale

Lupane properties

Isuzu kg 300 on sale

Cushion covers on sale

Stock feeds on sale

Reigate 650m² stand for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

TeOne to compete with Kwese's Iflix and DStv

2 mins ago | 1 Views

New broom sweeping clean, let's rally behind the new dispensation!

34 mins ago | 53 Views

ZCC in a bid to get ED and Chamisa to talk - will that end vote rigging curse

40 mins ago | 62 Views

No gain without pain, Mthuli Ncube not a fool, says MDC-T VP

48 mins ago | 620 Views

Beitbridge woman smuggled drugs in canoe

58 mins ago | 136 Views

Inmate escapes from prison

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Speculation fuelling panic buying, black market

2 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Olinda pregnant and expecting a baby girl

3 hrs ago | 747 Views

Nothing wrong in principle with 2% electronic transfer tax

3 hrs ago | 522 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa duty-bound to hammer way out

3 hrs ago | 1889 Views

Bulawayo to partner Chinese city

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Champions meet challengers

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Nduna seeks to stop trial

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mnangagwa's new dispensation deep in debt

3 hrs ago | 499 Views

From grace to grass: Teachers' dilemma

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mthuli Ncube just the same as Chidzero

3 hrs ago | 927 Views

Dead body in car shocks motorist

3 hrs ago | 839 Views

Fiscal crisis, the role of Parliament

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mohadi's divorce case takes new twist again

3 hrs ago | 687 Views

Chigumba sex insult tweet 'convict' changes plea

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Police ordered to enforce compulsory speed limit devices

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Jestina Mukoko wins $150,000 compensation for torture

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mthuli Ncube in tax climbdown

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Man 'rapes' minor

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Killer cop granted bail'

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Justice Malaba demands removal of Osiphatheleni at Tredgold Building

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

ZBC told to improve on programmes

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mutasa happy to rejoin Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mthuli Ncube's fiscal measures: A case of barking up the wrong tree

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Chief Justice Malaba vows to tackle corruption in Judiciary

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa rejects Bill

4 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Suspected cholera cases drop from 10 000 to 24

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa caps 1 567 Chinhoyi University of Technology graduates

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

'Country belongs to the young' Ruhanya argue - replacing one nonsensical dogma with another

15 hrs ago | 1092 Views

T.B. Joshua reveals the 'two Christs' in the church!!!

17 hrs ago | 6631 Views

Mthuli Ncube to cut government jobs in savings drive

17 hrs ago | 5293 Views

Zimbabwe could draw valuable lessons from Singapore in the former's quest for economic growth

17 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Mthuli Ncube buckles, reviews the 2% tax measures

17 hrs ago | 4036 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe runs out of fuel

18 hrs ago | 9125 Views

DOWNLOAD: Zimbabwe Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) by Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube

18 hrs ago | 2438 Views

Police ordered to pay $150,000 to Jestina Mukoko

19 hrs ago | 2584 Views

Zimbabwe's economy '4.7% larger'

19 hrs ago | 956 Views

Zimbabwe: Troubled nation now faces tough foreign policy choices

19 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Ndebele 'king' coronation rubbished

19 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Puzzle of a thriving Ndebele tribe in Buhera explained

19 hrs ago | 3953 Views

Mugabe's son hits out at 'fooled' Zoey

20 hrs ago | 7262 Views

Ginimbi Instagram TV suspended

20 hrs ago | 961 Views

Ex-Dembare boss dies

20 hrs ago | 893 Views

Actress smashes married lover's car

20 hrs ago | 1563 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days