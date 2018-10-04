Inmate escapes from prison

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Guruve prison officers were left with an egg on the face after a Mushumbi prisoner took to his heels in a nearby bush at the prison yesterday.A reliable source alleges George Chahukura (20) fled at a tremendous speed there by forcing prison officers to chase shadows for the better part of the day."The prisoner fled unexpectedly from a brick moulding site in the camp to an unknown destination up to now prison officers are clueless on where to find him ,"said the source.Chahukura was serving three months of assault and was set to be released on 5 November 2018.Apparently, there is another prisoner Tafadzwa Gwata (24) who escaped in August 2018 after being convicted of attempted stock theft and he is still at large.People who spoke to Bulawayo24.com have expressed dismay over the continuous escape of inmates at Guruve."This habit of inmates escaping from prison is not good for both the organasation and the community mind you inmates are dangerous people but l strongly feel corruption is the root cause here," said David Gwinje.Another source blamed the prison officers of not valuing their work as most of them are slaves of beer."You see why we have inmates running away, it's because these officers are slaves of beer hence they do not value their work it is very disgusting," fumed Phelimon Dambaza.