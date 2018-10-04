Beitbridge woman smuggled drugs in canoe

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 35-YEAR-OLD Beitbridge woman appeared before a Guruve magistrate today charged for smuggling boxes of illicit drugs from Zambia.

Mavis Bhayi (35) of stand number 192 Dhulivadzimu Township Beitbridge pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $200 by Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro.

Public prosecutor Spiwe Makarich alleges that on 1 October Bhayi boarded a Harare bound Globe trotter kombi registration number AEG 9230 which was coming from MushumbiPools.

The kombi was intercepted at the 55 kilometre peg along Mvurwi-Kanyemba highway by six police details who were manning a road block.

The police officers conducted a search on the occupants as well as the vehicle where they came across contrabrand unregistered pharmaceutical drugs as indicated on the attached ANNEXURE which were stashed in two cardboard boxes and travellers' bag.

She told the court that she bought the drugs from Zambia and smuggled them in a canoe in Kanyemba, the drugs were forfeited to the state.