No gain without pain, Mthuli Ncube not a fool, says MDC-T VP

by Stephen Jakes

The Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T Vice President Obert Gutu has said he is feeling energized after Finance Minister's monitory statements saying there is no gain without pain."If you think that there will ever be a perfect government in your life,then you're having a nightmare! There's absolutely NO gain without pain.The Zimbabwean economy has been tanking for more than two decades now and along the road to economic resuscitation and stabilization,some extremely painful decisions will have to be made," he said."Mthuli Ncube is not a fool. If anything, I can easily call him a genius. I know the chap very well, from our schoolboy days at Fletcher High School back in the day. The fact of the matter is that up until such a time that the Zimbabwean economy starts to produce for export and our export bill exceeds our imports bill, we will remain in a very tight space."He said this isn't going to be an overnight event and believe you me,there will be some pain along our way to economic recovery."There is just no magic formula.Yes,it can be done and we will certainly do it.Let the naysayers and prophets of doom groan and scream.They are just desperate and power-hungry opportunists.Just have a closer look at how they run their own operations and you will be repelled by the shocking levels of corruption,patronage and sheer incompetence and ineptitude," he said."I will remain fearlessly and resolutely patriotic and pro-Zimbabwe.Get it from me,this economy is turning the corner.Make no mistake about that.Call me whatever names you want but I simply don't give a damn.I know what I'm saying and I'm saying what I know.I always call a spade a spade.If you're uncomfortable with that,then tough luck for you," he said."You have got to work very hard for yourself! If you think that money from donors will drop like manna from heaven,then your nightmare is really a bad one.Please roll up your sleeves and put in a very good shift!"