TeOne to compete with Kwese's Iflix and DStv

TELONE which was granted a broadcasting licence for Video-On-Demand (VOD) has launched its own video on demand service.

According to Zim Techreview, the product which is called Digital Entertainment on Demand (DEOD) will be competing against Kwese's Iflix and DStv.

The packages are DEOD Premium which offers News, Sport and On Demand television shows and movies has a tariff of $11.99 for a month. The other offer is a DEOD On Demand which goes for $5.99 for 30 days access while Weekly, Weekend and Daily access for $2.75, $1.55 and $0.90 respectively.

In addition to that, there is a DEOD TV which goes for $8.99 per month.

The state-owned telecommunication company confirmed that access is zero-rated for TelOne broadband subscribers and payments can be made via EcoCash, Paypal, TeleCash and vouchers.

In a statement, TelOne said, "We believe everyone should have access to great entertainment, world news and sports, as well as inspirational and educational content, all at affordable prices and on flexible package terms. Our view is that you shouldn't have to pay for content categories you don't watch, or be dictated to regarding the times when you watch.

"Our aim will always be to push the boundaries of traditional broadcasting, by driving market prices down to offer you, the viewer, more choice and control. With DEOD we've reinvented the internet TV-watching experience utilising the latest OTT technology, to offer endless hours of exciting entertainment."

Digital Entertainment On Demand (DEOD) is the first converged online OTT television service to launch in Africa, offering a mix of On Demand Subscription content, Internet TV Channels and Pay-Per-View Rentals of the latest cinema releases.

With DEOD, subscribers will enjoy live news from leading global news channels, DEOD Sports Network (DSN) and niche Sports TV channels as well as the latest movies hot off the cinema, TV shows, Kids programs, documentaries, cooking shows, music videos and more.

TelOne Corporate Communications Officer Melody Harry said the company has redefined itself to become a world-class Fixed Mobile Converged (FMC) communication service provider that offers fast, affordable and reliable telecommunication services to people, homes, businesses, educational institutions and Government departments all over Zimbabwe through its Infrastructure and Wholesale as well as Retail Divisions.

Source - zimtechreview
#TelOne, #Kwese, #DStv

