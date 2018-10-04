Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Man gets 15 years behind bars for murder

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A Gweru man was last week sentenced to 15 years in jail by Bulawayo High Court judge sitting on circuit in Gweru Martin Makonese for killing a patron during a beer binge.

 Emmanuel Bhumure (38) of stand number 43 Hertfordshire Gweru fatally stabbed Brigadiah Mahachi with a knife after a misunderstanding .

Justice Makonese convicted Bhumure of murder with constructive intent before sentencing him to 15 years.

On 5 September 2017 around 2200 hours Bhurmure was drinking beer with the deceased at Red Tuckshop along the Harare'Gweru highway when the two had a misunderstanding after the deceased allegedly restrained the accused from fighting with another patron.

Bhumure pulled a knife and stabbed the deceased once on the left side of the chest, just above the left breast, the deceased screamed as a result of the stab and shouted that he had been stabbed by the convict.

The convict ran away and the deceased was ferried to Gweru General Hospital where he died the following day.

On 7 September 2017, the accused was arrested in Harare and made indications at the scene which resulted in the discovery of the knife which he used.

In mitigation counsel for the accused Mr Lenon Mapfumo acting Prodeo argued that he had been incarcerated since 13 September last year, sentence must not be retributive but must give offenders a second chance and the possibility of rehabilitation and reintegration into the society, that accused was a father of four and his health was also in poor condition.

However, the judge in passing sentence noted that drinking places were becoming synonymous with violent behaviour instead of places where people relax and enjoy themselves.

"The sentence to be imposed must be just hence 15 years would retain the confidence of the public in the justice system," said Makonese.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Woollen bags on sale

Bulawayo stands for sale

Mining compressors

Lupane properties

Reigate 650m² stand for sale

Flats for sale

Sdc batteries for sale

Matabeleland properties


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mohadi's divorce in dramatic turn

8 hrs ago | 5056 Views

Zimbabwe to hike traffic fines

8 hrs ago | 3047 Views

Bond note plunges

8 hrs ago | 12665 Views

Mthuli Ncube warns of more pain ahead

8 hrs ago | 3823 Views

TeOne to compete with Kwese's Iflix and DStv

8 hrs ago | 1670 Views

New broom sweeping clean, let's rally behind the new dispensation!

9 hrs ago | 1413 Views

ZCC in a bid to get ED and Chamisa to talk - will that end vote rigging curse

9 hrs ago | 2055 Views

No gain without pain, Mthuli Ncube not a fool, says MDC-T VP

9 hrs ago | 5117 Views

Beitbridge woman smuggled drugs in canoe

9 hrs ago | 949 Views

Inmate escapes from prison

9 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Speculation fuelling panic buying, black market

11 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Olinda pregnant and expecting a baby girl

11 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

12 hrs ago | 5087 Views

Nothing wrong in principle with 2% electronic transfer tax

12 hrs ago | 746 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa duty-bound to hammer way out

12 hrs ago | 5214 Views

Bulawayo to partner Chinese city

12 hrs ago | 677 Views

Champions meet challengers

12 hrs ago | 335 Views

Nduna seeks to stop trial

12 hrs ago | 450 Views

Mnangagwa's new dispensation deep in debt

12 hrs ago | 897 Views

From grace to grass: Teachers' dilemma

12 hrs ago | 482 Views

Mthuli Ncube just the same as Chidzero

12 hrs ago | 2083 Views

Dead body in car shocks motorist

12 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Fiscal crisis, the role of Parliament

12 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mohadi's divorce case takes new twist again

12 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Chigumba sex insult tweet 'convict' changes plea

12 hrs ago | 912 Views

Police ordered to enforce compulsory speed limit devices

12 hrs ago | 526 Views

Jestina Mukoko wins $150,000 compensation for torture

12 hrs ago | 426 Views

Mthuli Ncube in tax climbdown

12 hrs ago | 530 Views

Man 'rapes' minor

12 hrs ago | 339 Views

'Killer cop granted bail'

12 hrs ago | 223 Views

Justice Malaba demands removal of Osiphatheleni at Tredgold Building

12 hrs ago | 686 Views

ZBC told to improve on programmes

12 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mutasa happy to rejoin Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 576 Views

Mthuli Ncube's fiscal measures: A case of barking up the wrong tree

12 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chief Justice Malaba vows to tackle corruption in Judiciary

12 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mnangagwa rejects Bill

12 hrs ago | 3802 Views

Suspected cholera cases drop from 10 000 to 24

12 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa caps 1 567 Chinhoyi University of Technology graduates

13 hrs ago | 351 Views

'Country belongs to the young' Ruhanya argue - replacing one nonsensical dogma with another

23 hrs ago | 1168 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days