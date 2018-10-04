Man gets 15 years behind bars for murder

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Gweru man was last week sentenced to 15 years in jail by Bulawayo High Court judge sitting on circuit in Gweru Martin Makonese for killing a patron during a beer binge.Emmanuel Bhumure (38) of stand number 43 Hertfordshire Gweru fatally stabbed Brigadiah Mahachi with a knife after a misunderstanding .Justice Makonese convicted Bhumure of murder with constructive intent before sentencing him to 15 years.On 5 September 2017 around 2200 hours Bhurmure was drinking beer with the deceased at Red Tuckshop along the Harare'Gweru highway when the two had a misunderstanding after the deceased allegedly restrained the accused from fighting with another patron.Bhumure pulled a knife and stabbed the deceased once on the left side of the chest, just above the left breast, the deceased screamed as a result of the stab and shouted that he had been stabbed by the convict.The convict ran away and the deceased was ferried to Gweru General Hospital where he died the following day.On 7 September 2017, the accused was arrested in Harare and made indications at the scene which resulted in the discovery of the knife which he used.In mitigation counsel for the accused Mr Lenon Mapfumo acting Prodeo argued that he had been incarcerated since 13 September last year, sentence must not be retributive but must give offenders a second chance and the possibility of rehabilitation and reintegration into the society, that accused was a father of four and his health was also in poor condition.However, the judge in passing sentence noted that drinking places were becoming synonymous with violent behaviour instead of places where people relax and enjoy themselves."The sentence to be imposed must be just hence 15 years would retain the confidence of the public in the justice system," said Makonese.