Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Fuel shortages irk motorists

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Motorists have bemoaned fuel shortages which have resulted in long queues at service stations with revelations by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe that the situation will normalise with effect from today following the release of foreign currency to purchase the commodity.

After the emergence of long queues at most service stations motorists are calling on regulatory authorities to provide them with answers as to what is happening about the fuel situation in the country.

A survey today showed that long queues have become the order of the day as motorists grapple with shortages of fuel.

"We don't what the cause is but we appeal to the relevant authorities to address the issue. We are stuck now and we don't know what to do anymore," said some of the motorists who were standing in long queues in search for fuel.

The RBZ, however, said it has availed foreign currency to solve the problem with effect from today.

In a statement to ZBC News, RBZ governor Dr John Mangudya said the review of tax payments by Treasury coupled with immediate release of foreign currency by the central bank will normalise fuel supply with effect from today.

The governor said the long queues were a result of the financial burden of the two percent tax on all payments including foreign currency, adding its removal means that fuel companies can now process payments for the commodity.

Meanwhile, Energy and Power Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo noted that adequate foreign currency is critical in ensuring that fuel supply is enough to sustain the requirements of the economy.

"As long as the forex is there we do not have a problem but if it is not there then hey there is a big problem for the nation," he said.

According to the monetary policy statement Zimbabwe's fuel imports gobble at least $80 million on a monthly basis due to the rising demand for the commodity.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc
More on: #Fuel, #Motorists, #Irks

Comments

Matabeleland properties

Reigate 650m² stand for sell

Reigate 650m² stand for sale

Sdc batteries for sale

Isuzu kg 300 on sale

Farms & plots to let

Houses to buy

Bath tubs on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man gets 15 years behind bars for murder

6 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Mohadi's divorce in dramatic turn

11 hrs ago | 6186 Views

Zimbabwe to hike traffic fines

11 hrs ago | 3586 Views

Bond note plunges

11 hrs ago | 15625 Views

Mthuli Ncube warns of more pain ahead

11 hrs ago | 4662 Views

TeOne to compete with Kwese's Iflix and DStv

12 hrs ago | 2058 Views

New broom sweeping clean, let's rally behind the new dispensation!

12 hrs ago | 1526 Views

ZCC in a bid to get ED and Chamisa to talk - will that end vote rigging curse

12 hrs ago | 2213 Views

No gain without pain, Mthuli Ncube not a fool, says MDC-T VP

13 hrs ago | 5634 Views

Beitbridge woman smuggled drugs in canoe

13 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Inmate escapes from prison

13 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Speculation fuelling panic buying, black market

14 hrs ago | 1817 Views

Olinda pregnant and expecting a baby girl

15 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

15 hrs ago | 5981 Views

Nothing wrong in principle with 2% electronic transfer tax

15 hrs ago | 786 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa duty-bound to hammer way out

15 hrs ago | 5750 Views

Bulawayo to partner Chinese city

15 hrs ago | 724 Views

Champions meet challengers

15 hrs ago | 350 Views

Nduna seeks to stop trial

15 hrs ago | 472 Views

Mnangagwa's new dispensation deep in debt

15 hrs ago | 964 Views

From grace to grass: Teachers' dilemma

15 hrs ago | 512 Views

Mthuli Ncube just the same as Chidzero

15 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dead body in car shocks motorist

15 hrs ago | 1910 Views

Fiscal crisis, the role of Parliament

15 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mohadi's divorce case takes new twist again

15 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Chigumba sex insult tweet 'convict' changes plea

15 hrs ago | 990 Views

Police ordered to enforce compulsory speed limit devices

15 hrs ago | 565 Views

Jestina Mukoko wins $150,000 compensation for torture

15 hrs ago | 461 Views

Mthuli Ncube in tax climbdown

15 hrs ago | 572 Views

Man 'rapes' minor

15 hrs ago | 363 Views

'Killer cop granted bail'

15 hrs ago | 238 Views

Justice Malaba demands removal of Osiphatheleni at Tredgold Building

15 hrs ago | 788 Views

ZBC told to improve on programmes

15 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mutasa happy to rejoin Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 665 Views

Mthuli Ncube's fiscal measures: A case of barking up the wrong tree

15 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chief Justice Malaba vows to tackle corruption in Judiciary

15 hrs ago | 417 Views

Mnangagwa rejects Bill

16 hrs ago | 4078 Views

Suspected cholera cases drop from 10 000 to 24

16 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mnangagwa caps 1 567 Chinhoyi University of Technology graduates

16 hrs ago | 389 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days