Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

'MDC supporters a bunch of hypocrites'

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
A social and political commentator Jephias Gwashavanhu has described MDC supporters as a bunch of hypocrites saying they were silent when the Econet was all along taxing them and now they want to make noise about the government's 2% tax.

He said when Strive Masiyiwa's Econet was taxing Zimbabweans (they all know the rates for Ecocash, its more than 2 cents per dollar), the MDC was quiet.

"Even Ecocash dealers were charging the people 20% to get their cash, the MDC were quiet yet the blame government of 2% tax over the same transactions. Who is fooling who? Its clear the MDC is behind these Ecocash tarrifs and Ecocash agents 20% as a plot to cause instability and cash shortage," he said.

"The MDC accuse government of cash shortage but does government keep cash or the cash is now with businesses? Does the government  run businesses like Econet Ecocash where the cash is? Where is Ecocash getting the money, from government, RBZ and Mnangagwa son? Why is the MDC silent on this,? Ecocash employed MDC youths as agents in cities and the agenda is to cause instability to financial sector while they benefit. You cannot stop illegal money changers before you stop Ecocash agents but those are company agents so government does not want to seen to be harassing Strive Masiyiwa's business agents and the government could only quietly introduce an appropriate tax to earn revenue from cash sold in Ecocash and bank transfer to fuel black market. If you get 100$ from bank you were selling it for 115$ Ecocash money now government wants only 2$ from that deal from whoever is the seller of cash. Nothing bad there is business going on there as Ecocash is registered agent and when they sell or buy cash its legitimate business that needs to taxed."

He said the MDC must first complain about 20% Ecocash rate for cash before accusing government.

He said the MDC fans think they are too clever to fool us all.

"Their hypocrisy is stinking to heavens. The MDC must not seek political points from the sabotage they are creating in the economy," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Reigate 650m² stand for sale

Cushion covers on sale

Canon camera on sale

3 bedroom house emgwanwini for sell

Isuzu kg 300 on sale

Matabeleland properties

Stock feeds on sale

Farms & plots to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai's brother dies

24 mins ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe won't recognise 'new' Ndebele King

27 mins ago | 100 Views

Baptism of fire for Mthuli Ncube, ZCTU says 2% tax protest goes ahead

28 mins ago | 78 Views

Air Namibia plane impounded in Harare

35 mins ago | 118 Views

Mugabe debt saga in new twist

44 mins ago | 139 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law in trouble

45 mins ago | 264 Views

RBZ, fat cats rule the black market

46 mins ago | 172 Views

Zimsec under probe

46 mins ago | 69 Views

Mthuli Ncube needs to cushion the poor

47 mins ago | 41 Views

Machete killings, marauding gold panners strike fear in Kwekwe

48 mins ago | 46 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira accused of grabbing airline

48 mins ago | 95 Views

Mthuli Ncube's austerity measures target civil servants

50 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa

51 mins ago | 112 Views

Panic grips Zimbabwe

52 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe rebases economic data

52 mins ago | 17 Views

5 000 'duped' in stands deal

53 mins ago | 27 Views

Councils given go ahead to garnish Govt departments

53 mins ago | 18 Views

UK tourists to Zimbabwe double

54 mins ago | 24 Views

Majaivana rejected Tuku

55 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe has enough fuel stocks, claims Gumbo

55 mins ago | 21 Views

Army boss killers to hang

56 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over Tsholotsho houses built by Jonathan Moyo

57 mins ago | 24 Views

Datlabs upgrades plant

57 mins ago | 6 Views

Bosso are not drunkards, out of Chibuku Cup

60 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe, US in extradition pact

1 hr ago | 22 Views

'Chamisa wants to be Prime Minister'

1 hr ago | 75 Views

RBZ won't de-link accounts

1 hr ago | 23 Views

French kiss for Mnangagwa reforms

1 hr ago | 23 Views

CSOs weigh in on Monetary Policy

1 hr ago | 85 Views

High taxing scares away investors - Zanu PF activist

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa cannot just do nothing - Mpofu

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Tajamuka gives Minister Mthuli Ncube up to 15 October to remove 2% tax

2 hrs ago | 681 Views

Fuel shortages irk motorists

13 hrs ago | 3458 Views

Man gets 15 years behind bars for murder

15 hrs ago | 2073 Views

Mohadi's divorce in dramatic turn

20 hrs ago | 8528 Views

Zimbabwe to hike traffic fines

20 hrs ago | 4773 Views

Bond note plunges

20 hrs ago | 20296 Views

Mthuli Ncube warns of more pain ahead

20 hrs ago | 6540 Views

TeOne to compete with Kwese's Iflix and DStv

21 hrs ago | 2962 Views

New broom sweeping clean, let's rally behind the new dispensation!

22 hrs ago | 1646 Views

ZCC in a bid to get ED and Chamisa to talk - will that end vote rigging curse

22 hrs ago | 2528 Views

No gain without pain, Mthuli Ncube not a fool, says MDC-T VP

22 hrs ago | 6965 Views

Beitbridge woman smuggled drugs in canoe

22 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Inmate escapes from prison

22 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Speculation fuelling panic buying, black market

24 hrs ago | 1980 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days