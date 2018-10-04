Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

'Chamisa wants to be Prime Minister'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa has called for an emergency party meeting tomorrow amid indications he plans to push an agenda to fire secretary-general Mr Douglas Mwonzora as part of a broad agenda to solidify his political base, which he believes will give him leverage to negotiate with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

It is understood Mr Chamisa, who is desperate to avoid sinking into political oblivion, wants to pressure President Mnangagwa into appointing him Prime Minister, instead of taking up a position as the official leader of the opposition.

The latest bid to oust Mr Mwonzora, sources said last week, follows two previous unsuccessful attempts in September.

In both instances, Mr Chamisa struggled to garner the numbers needed to push through his ambitions.

Conversely, it is understand that though Mr Mwonzora does not have the numbers to oust Mr Chamisa, he has enough to cause him problems.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail yesterday, Mr Chamisa's spokesperson Dr Nkululeko Sibanda confirmed tomorrow's meeting, but denied plans to purge Mr Mwonzora and to push for a PM position.

"The president has called for the meeting, yes, but I cannot share the agenda with the Press at this stage because you will be informed of the resolutions of the meeting after it has taken place.

"What I can only say is that the president is strengthening his party and priming all his members so that they can remain in line with the SMART agenda that we seek to deliver," he said.

Opposition sources said all party members who participated in primary polls ahead of the July 30 elections were invited to the meeting so as to be used to advance Mr Chamisa's ambitious.

The MDC Alliance leader has found ready allies in Mr Amos Chibaya (organising secretary), Mr Charlton Hwende (deputy treasurer) and Mr Happymore Chidziva (youth leader), Mr Mwonzora has reportedly found an unlikely source of support from vice-president Engineer Elias Mudzuri.

"Mudzuri also wants to lead the party, but realises it is better to fight Chamisa first and then thrash things out with Mwonzora," a source said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers

Comments

Reigate 650m² stand for sale

Cushion covers on sale

Canon camera on sale

3 bedroom house emgwanwini for sell

Isuzu kg 300 on sale

Matabeleland properties

Stock feeds on sale

Farms & plots to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai's brother dies

24 mins ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe won't recognise 'new' Ndebele King

27 mins ago | 102 Views

Baptism of fire for Mthuli Ncube, ZCTU says 2% tax protest goes ahead

28 mins ago | 78 Views

Air Namibia plane impounded in Harare

35 mins ago | 120 Views

Mugabe debt saga in new twist

45 mins ago | 140 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law in trouble

45 mins ago | 265 Views

RBZ, fat cats rule the black market

46 mins ago | 172 Views

Zimsec under probe

47 mins ago | 69 Views

Mthuli Ncube needs to cushion the poor

47 mins ago | 41 Views

Machete killings, marauding gold panners strike fear in Kwekwe

48 mins ago | 46 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira accused of grabbing airline

48 mins ago | 95 Views

Mthuli Ncube's austerity measures target civil servants

50 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa

51 mins ago | 113 Views

Panic grips Zimbabwe

52 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe rebases economic data

52 mins ago | 17 Views

5 000 'duped' in stands deal

53 mins ago | 28 Views

Councils given go ahead to garnish Govt departments

53 mins ago | 18 Views

UK tourists to Zimbabwe double

54 mins ago | 25 Views

Majaivana rejected Tuku

55 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe has enough fuel stocks, claims Gumbo

55 mins ago | 21 Views

Army boss killers to hang

56 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over Tsholotsho houses built by Jonathan Moyo

57 mins ago | 26 Views

Datlabs upgrades plant

57 mins ago | 6 Views

Bosso are not drunkards, out of Chibuku Cup

60 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe, US in extradition pact

1 hr ago | 23 Views

RBZ won't de-link accounts

1 hr ago | 24 Views

French kiss for Mnangagwa reforms

1 hr ago | 24 Views

'MDC supporters a bunch of hypocrites'

1 hr ago | 113 Views

CSOs weigh in on Monetary Policy

1 hr ago | 85 Views

High taxing scares away investors - Zanu PF activist

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa cannot just do nothing - Mpofu

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Tajamuka gives Minister Mthuli Ncube up to 15 October to remove 2% tax

2 hrs ago | 682 Views

Fuel shortages irk motorists

13 hrs ago | 3458 Views

Man gets 15 years behind bars for murder

15 hrs ago | 2073 Views

Mohadi's divorce in dramatic turn

20 hrs ago | 8528 Views

Zimbabwe to hike traffic fines

20 hrs ago | 4773 Views

Bond note plunges

20 hrs ago | 20296 Views

Mthuli Ncube warns of more pain ahead

20 hrs ago | 6540 Views

TeOne to compete with Kwese's Iflix and DStv

21 hrs ago | 2962 Views

New broom sweeping clean, let's rally behind the new dispensation!

22 hrs ago | 1646 Views

ZCC in a bid to get ED and Chamisa to talk - will that end vote rigging curse

22 hrs ago | 2528 Views

No gain without pain, Mthuli Ncube not a fool, says MDC-T VP

22 hrs ago | 6966 Views

Beitbridge woman smuggled drugs in canoe

22 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Inmate escapes from prison

22 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Speculation fuelling panic buying, black market

24 hrs ago | 1980 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days