5 000 'duped' in stands deal

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
AT least 5 000 Bulawayo residents, mainly youths from the ruling Zanu-PF who registered to benefit from Umvutshwa housing project could have been duped of their monies after Government indicated it was not aware of the project.

The project was spearheaded by the Urban Development Corporation (Udcorp) which was under the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing then headed by Mr Saviour Kasukuwere.

In 2016, Udcorp offered stands to the youths. The youths were required to pay $50 administration fee while they were also supposed to pay monthly contributions for the stands that were said to cost a minimum of $3 000. However, it has emerged that the Government is not aware of the project or how the money collected then was used, raising fears that those who had signed up for the project might have lost out.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo said he was not aware of the project and he does not even know where the so called money that was paid was used or went to.

"Who were these youths paying to? I have not seen their register where they were paying to, this is something I am totally ignorant of," said Moyo.
He, however, said the Government was now into Command Housing.

"We have embarked on Command Housing now which is being funded by pension schemes, insurance companies, building societies and genuine developers, not land barons. They have been called upon to reduce the housing backlog in the city and beyond. These pension and insurance companies are holding on to people's money, so it needs to be invested and it is a long term project. Where we fall short from these monies that we would have harnessed, we look for funding outside but I believe that pension schemes and insurances who invest long term, brick and mortar is the best way to go," he said.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial youth chairman Khumbulani Mpofu admitted that most of the youths could have been duped in the deal.

"Nothing materialised out of that project, we feel the youths were robbed of their money in this botched deal. The youths contributed $50 to Udcorp for administration and registration but the project did not bear any fruits," he said.

Mpofu said Udcorp needs to reimburse the money as the majority of the people are unemployed.

"Many of the youths who signed up for this project are unemployed and they borrowed the money in some cases, so now that the project did not materialise they need to be paid back their money. They were sold a raw deal. The youths were trying to get decent housing but they were duped instead," he added.

Bulawayo City Council senior public relations officer Mrs Nesisa Mpofu had not replied to e-mailed questions sent to her by the time of writing.

When the project was started, Udcorp said they wanted to create a satellite town for the youths so that they get more opportunities to develop themselves. Mrs Petronella Nkomazana, the then project manager said at the time, the project was being aided by the Infrastructural Development Bank of Zimbabwe.

She said the bank was going to facilitate the opening of home saver accounts to beneficiaries whose savings would be used to service the stands. The stands were pegged at $3 000 and the beneficiaries had to pay a minimum of $50 deposit towards servicing the stands. Efforts to get Mrs Nkomazana or an official from Udcorp were fruitless.

Source - zimpapers
