Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Air Namibia plane impounded in Harare

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
THIRTY-EIGHT Air Namibia passengers were left stranded in Harare Friday morning after the aircraft they were scheduled to travel in was impounded by Zimbabwean officials.

Air Namibia confirmed that one of the aircraft it was leasing from West Air - a V5-WEB - was impounded in Harare on Friday morning as a result of a pending court case brought by four Zimbabwean nationals against Air Namibia.

"By law, leased equipment is not subject to attachment," Air Namibia spokesperson Paul Nakawa said Friday.

Nakawa late Friday evening told The Namibian that the aircraft had since been released and the passengers would be flying to Namibia Saturday morning.

He added that the passengers were provided with accommodation and food. Despite this some passengers had made their own accommodation arrangements as they were not informed of Air Namibia's arrangements.

"Air Namibia is busy engaging a Lawyer in Zimbabwe to attend to the matter and to advise the airline further, as well as addressing the issue of attaching or not attaching a leased equipment," Nakawa said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the namibian

Comments

Sdc batteries for sale

Reigate 650m² stand for sell

Bulawayo airport properties

Land to buy along airport road

Isuzu kg 300 on sale

Business properties

Solar batteries on sale

Canon camera on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe debt saga in new twist

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law in trouble

12 mins ago | 9 Views

RBZ, fat cats rule the black market

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimsec under probe

13 mins ago | 4 Views

Mthuli Ncube needs to cushion the poor

14 mins ago | 4 Views

Machete killings, marauding gold panners strike fear in Kwekwe

14 mins ago | 5 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira accused of grabbing airline

15 mins ago | 5 Views

Mthuli Ncube's austerity measures target civil servants

17 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa

18 mins ago | 22 Views

Panic grips Zimbabwe

18 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe rebases economic data

19 mins ago | 4 Views

5 000 'duped' in stands deal

19 mins ago | 11 Views

Councils given go ahead to garnish Govt departments

20 mins ago | 8 Views

UK tourists to Zimbabwe double

21 mins ago | 9 Views

Majaivana rejected Tuku

21 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe has enough fuel stocks, claims Gumbo

22 mins ago | 4 Views

Army boss killers to hang

22 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over Tsholotsho houses built by Jonathan Moyo

23 mins ago | 4 Views

Datlabs upgrades plant

24 mins ago | 3 Views

Bosso are not drunkards, out of Chibuku Cup

26 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe, US in extradition pact

28 mins ago | 6 Views

'Chamisa wants to be Prime Minister'

28 mins ago | 19 Views

RBZ won't de-link accounts

29 mins ago | 9 Views

French kiss for Mnangagwa reforms

30 mins ago | 8 Views

'MDC supporters a bunch of hypocrites'

31 mins ago | 62 Views

CSOs weigh in on Monetary Policy

35 mins ago | 43 Views

High taxing scares away investors - Zanu PF activist

37 mins ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa cannot just do nothing - Mpofu

38 mins ago | 80 Views

Tajamuka gives Minister Mthuli Ncube up to 15 October to remove 2% tax

1 hr ago | 448 Views

Fuel shortages irk motorists

12 hrs ago | 3364 Views

Man gets 15 years behind bars for murder

15 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Mohadi's divorce in dramatic turn

20 hrs ago | 8424 Views

Zimbabwe to hike traffic fines

20 hrs ago | 4728 Views

Bond note plunges

20 hrs ago | 20044 Views

Mthuli Ncube warns of more pain ahead

20 hrs ago | 6473 Views

TeOne to compete with Kwese's Iflix and DStv

21 hrs ago | 2944 Views

New broom sweeping clean, let's rally behind the new dispensation!

21 hrs ago | 1639 Views

ZCC in a bid to get ED and Chamisa to talk - will that end vote rigging curse

21 hrs ago | 2512 Views

No gain without pain, Mthuli Ncube not a fool, says MDC-T VP

21 hrs ago | 6894 Views

Beitbridge woman smuggled drugs in canoe

22 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Inmate escapes from prison

22 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Speculation fuelling panic buying, black market

23 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Olinda pregnant and expecting a baby girl

24 hrs ago | 1623 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

24 hrs ago | 7617 Views

Nothing wrong in principle with 2% electronic transfer tax

24 hrs ago | 881 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa duty-bound to hammer way out

24 hrs ago | 6704 Views

Bulawayo to partner Chinese city

24 hrs ago | 804 Views

Champions meet challengers

24 hrs ago | 397 Views

Nduna seeks to stop trial

24 hrs ago | 524 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days