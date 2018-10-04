Baptism of fire for Mthuli Ncube, ZCTU says 2% tax protest goes ahead

News / National

by newzimbabwe

THE umbrella body of all labour unions in Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has declared to go ahead with a protest against Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax after, rubbishing a review proclaimed Friday as "meaningless".Honourable Professor Ncube triggered widespread outrage after imposing a 2% tax on electronic money transfers in a bid to raise money for the cash-strapped government.Giving in to the criticism, the Hon Prof reviewed the tax on Friday, exempting transactions below $10 and capping the tax at $10,000.Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, Peter Mutasa the ZCTU president said that the labour federation had elected to go ahead with its protest which is billed for this Thursday."Nothing has changed, but nothing turns on the purported changes and clarifications," said Mutasa."In fact, the changes simply show that the minister was attempting to placate the rich and ignore the poor."He still wants to charge the additional taxes on school fees transfers in addition to Pay as You Earn tax and the gazetted minimum of $10 is a big joke considering the current price increases."