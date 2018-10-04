Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Baptism of fire for Mthuli Ncube, ZCTU says 2% tax protest goes ahead

by newzimbabwe
4 hrs ago | Views
THE umbrella body of all labour unions in Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has declared to go ahead with a protest against Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax after, rubbishing a review proclaimed Friday as "meaningless".

Honourable Professor Ncube triggered widespread outrage after imposing a 2% tax on electronic money transfers in a bid to raise money for the cash-strapped government.

Giving in to the criticism, the Hon Prof reviewed the tax on Friday, exempting transactions below $10 and capping the tax at $10,000.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, Peter Mutasa the ZCTU president said that the labour federation had elected to go ahead with its protest which is billed for this Thursday.

"Nothing has changed, but nothing turns on the purported changes and clarifications," said Mutasa.

"In fact, the changes simply show that the minister was attempting to placate the rich and ignore the poor.

"He still wants to charge the additional taxes on school fees transfers in addition to Pay as You Earn tax and the gazetted minimum of $10 is a big joke considering the current price increases."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

Tv set on sale

Business properties

Stock feeds on sale

Mahatshula 4 bedroomed in roof level for sale

Mining compressors

Bath tubs on sale

Wedding dresses on sale

Lupane properties


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Auditor-General Chiri sacrifices family for her job

14 mins ago | 17 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs electrocuted by Zesa debts

15 mins ago | 13 Views

Pharmacies reject medical aid cards

16 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage local firms for Beitbridge-Chirundu highway

17 mins ago | 16 Views

Zanu-PF youths gun for forex dealers

18 mins ago | 62 Views

Mthuli Ncube fails to douse the fire

18 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa will regret ignoring Matabeleland restoration cause

51 mins ago | 267 Views

Early sunset to the false start of a stolen election

2 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Chamisa openly offers dialogue to solve economic crisis

2 hrs ago | 3403 Views

Mthuli Ncube & John Pakanetsa Mangudya have opened a pandora box

3 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Tsvangirai's brother dies

4 hrs ago | 2447 Views

Zimbabwe won't recognise 'new' Ndebele King

4 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Air Namibia plane impounded in Harare

4 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Mugabe debt saga in new twist

4 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law in trouble

4 hrs ago | 3543 Views

RBZ, fat cats rule the black market

4 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Zimsec under probe

4 hrs ago | 422 Views

Mthuli Ncube needs to cushion the poor

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Machete killings, marauding gold panners strike fear in Kwekwe

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira accused of grabbing airline

4 hrs ago | 641 Views

Mthuli Ncube's austerity measures target civil servants

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Panic grips Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

Zimbabwe rebases economic data

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

5 000 'duped' in stands deal

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Councils given go ahead to garnish Govt departments

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

UK tourists to Zimbabwe double

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

Majaivana rejected Tuku

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimbabwe has enough fuel stocks, claims Gumbo

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Army boss killers to hang

4 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over Tsholotsho houses built by Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 254 Views

Datlabs upgrades plant

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Bosso are not drunkards, out of Chibuku Cup

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe, US in extradition pact

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Chamisa wants to be Prime Minister'

5 hrs ago | 546 Views

RBZ won't de-link accounts

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

French kiss for Mnangagwa reforms

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

'MDC supporters a bunch of hypocrites'

5 hrs ago | 289 Views

CSOs weigh in on Monetary Policy

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

High taxing scares away investors - Zanu PF activist

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa cannot just do nothing - Mpofu

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

Tajamuka gives Minister Mthuli Ncube up to 15 October to remove 2% tax

5 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Fuel shortages irk motorists

16 hrs ago | 3653 Views

Man gets 15 years behind bars for murder

19 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Mohadi's divorce in dramatic turn

24 hrs ago | 8825 Views

Zimbabwe to hike traffic fines

24 hrs ago | 4902 Views

Bond note plunges

24 hrs ago | 21438 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days