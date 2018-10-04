Tsvangirai's brother dies

News / National

by newzimbabwe

Morgan Tsvangirai's brother, Casper, has died of an undisclosed illness, NewZimbabwe.com reported.He was 61 and is survived by his wife and five children.Casper's niece Vimbai confirmed his death."It's true he has died," Vimbai said, adding, "He was the 3rd born in a family of nine children."MDC Midlands provincial chairperson Sedwell Bhebhe said the party was saddened with Casper's untimely passing."We have heard about the passing on of Casper Tsvangirai and we are saddened as a party."We will, however, expect to get much details pertaining to the funeral arrangements soon," Bhebhe said.