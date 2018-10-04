Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa openly offers dialogue to solve economic crisis

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance leader spokesperson Dr Nkululeko Sibanda has said his boss Nelson Chamisa knows what to do to resolve the economic problems given a chance.

"President Nelson Chamisa @nelsonchamisa knows what needs to be done to stop the economy from bleeding to death. He has openly offered dialogue centred around a 5 - point plan. This will stabilise Zimbabwe and protect Zimbabweans from extreme suffering. Your President is ready," Sibanda said.

Source - Byo24News

