News / National
Chamisa openly offers dialogue to solve economic crisis
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance leader spokesperson Dr Nkululeko Sibanda has said his boss Nelson Chamisa knows what to do to resolve the economic problems given a chance.
"President Nelson Chamisa @nelsonchamisa knows what needs to be done to stop the economy from bleeding to death. He has openly offered dialogue centred around a 5 - point plan. This will stabilise Zimbabwe and protect Zimbabweans from extreme suffering. Your President is ready," Sibanda said.
"President Nelson Chamisa @nelsonchamisa knows what needs to be done to stop the economy from bleeding to death. He has openly offered dialogue centred around a 5 - point plan. This will stabilise Zimbabwe and protect Zimbabweans from extreme suffering. Your President is ready," Sibanda said.
Source - Byo24News