Mnangagwa says he will support Mthuli Ncube's plan

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he will provide the much-needed political will to give currency to the far-reaching economic reforms that have been proposed by new Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube.In a foreword accompanying Prof Mthuli's Transitional Stabilisation Plan, which was launched in Harare this morning, President Mnangagwa reiterated that he is fully aware that the policy prescriptions that have been proposed "will entail pain and need for sacrificing short-term gains for longer term prosperity".He implored Zimbabweans to put their shoulders to the wheel in helping in the current economic reconstruction efforts."On my part, I undertake to provide the political will needed to ensure full implementation of the Programme, mindful that this will entail pain and need for sacrificing short-term gains for longer-term prosperity," said President Mnangagwa."Everyone has a responsibility in this economic reconstruction endeavour. This includes the academia, faith based and civil society organisations, embracing their grassroots structures and advocacy towards complementing Government efforts, and the media, central to the dissemination of information and general citizenry awareness," he said.The Transitional Stabilisation Plan seeks to stabilise the economy, stimulate growth and create employment, mainly through the private sector.