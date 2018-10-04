Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mnangagwa says he will support Mthuli Ncube's plan

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he will provide the much-needed political will to give currency to the far-reaching economic reforms that have been proposed by new Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube.

In a foreword accompanying Prof Mthuli's Transitional Stabilisation Plan, which was launched in Harare this morning, President Mnangagwa reiterated that he is fully aware that the policy prescriptions that have been proposed "will entail pain and need for sacrificing short-term gains for longer term prosperity".

He implored Zimbabweans to put their shoulders to the wheel in helping in the current economic reconstruction efforts.

"On my part, I undertake to provide the political will needed to ensure full implementation of the Programme, mindful that this will entail pain and need for sacrificing short-term gains for longer-term prosperity," said President Mnangagwa.

"Everyone has a responsibility in this economic reconstruction endeavour.  This includes the academia, faith based and civil society organisations, embracing their grassroots structures and advocacy towards complementing Government efforts, and the media, central to the dissemination of information and general citizenry awareness," he said.

The Transitional Stabilisation Plan seeks to stabilise the economy, stimulate growth and create employment, mainly through the private sector.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - sundaymail

Comments

Mahatshula 4 bedroomed in roof level for sale

Van on sale

Reigate 650m² stand for sell

Tv set on sale

Mining compressors

Bath tubs on sale

Canon camera on sale

Bulawayo stands for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ draws down from $500 million lines of credit to avert shortages

53 mins ago | 288 Views

Econet, Zimpapers and AMH broadcasting licences illegal

60 mins ago | 230 Views

Cannabis lager up for grabs

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe police go high-tech on roads

1 hr ago | 568 Views

RBZ's monetary policy statement: 'It's the bond notes, stupid'

1 hr ago | 396 Views

Back to 2008 - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 6th October 2018

1 hr ago | 227 Views

Auditor-General Chiri sacrifices family for her job

3 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs electrocuted by Zesa debts

3 hrs ago | 865 Views

Pharmacies reject medical aid cards

3 hrs ago | 628 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage local firms for Beitbridge-Chirundu highway

3 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zanu-PF youths gun for forex dealers

3 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Mthuli Ncube fails to douse the fire

3 hrs ago | 787 Views

Mnangagwa will regret ignoring Matabeleland restoration cause

3 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Early sunset to the false start of a stolen election

5 hrs ago | 1963 Views

Chamisa openly offers dialogue to solve economic crisis

5 hrs ago | 5859 Views

Mthuli Ncube & John Pakanetsa Mangudya have opened a pandora box

5 hrs ago | 2170 Views

Tsvangirai's brother dies

7 hrs ago | 3362 Views

Zimbabwe won't recognise 'new' Ndebele King

7 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Baptism of fire for Mthuli Ncube, ZCTU says 2% tax protest goes ahead

7 hrs ago | 1815 Views

Air Namibia plane impounded in Harare

7 hrs ago | 1951 Views

Mugabe debt saga in new twist

7 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law in trouble

7 hrs ago | 5442 Views

RBZ, fat cats rule the black market

7 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Zimsec under probe

7 hrs ago | 529 Views

Mthuli Ncube needs to cushion the poor

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

Machete killings, marauding gold panners strike fear in Kwekwe

7 hrs ago | 328 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira accused of grabbing airline

7 hrs ago | 805 Views

Mthuli Ncube's austerity measures target civil servants

7 hrs ago | 570 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 2163 Views

Panic grips Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 496 Views

Zimbabwe rebases economic data

7 hrs ago | 164 Views

5 000 'duped' in stands deal

7 hrs ago | 425 Views

Councils given go ahead to garnish Govt departments

7 hrs ago | 159 Views

UK tourists to Zimbabwe double

7 hrs ago | 166 Views

Majaivana rejected Tuku

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zimbabwe has enough fuel stocks, claims Gumbo

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

Army boss killers to hang

7 hrs ago | 509 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over Tsholotsho houses built by Jonathan Moyo

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

Datlabs upgrades plant

7 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bosso are not drunkards, out of Chibuku Cup

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe, US in extradition pact

7 hrs ago | 218 Views

'Chamisa wants to be Prime Minister'

7 hrs ago | 823 Views

RBZ won't de-link accounts

7 hrs ago | 226 Views

French kiss for Mnangagwa reforms

7 hrs ago | 227 Views

'MDC supporters a bunch of hypocrites'

7 hrs ago | 375 Views

CSOs weigh in on Monetary Policy

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

High taxing scares away investors - Zanu PF activist

7 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa cannot just do nothing - Mpofu

7 hrs ago | 356 Views

Tajamuka gives Minister Mthuli Ncube up to 15 October to remove 2% tax

8 hrs ago | 1366 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days