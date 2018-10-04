Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Econet, Zimpapers and AMH broadcasting licences illegal

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services violated the law by awarding broadcasting licenses in the absence of a Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) board, Parliament heard.

The BAZ board is mandated, among other functions, to invite and consider applications for all broadcasting licenses and it is yet to be constituted.

In December 2017, parliament had only shortlisted 12 candidates, of which six were to be considered by President Emmerson Mnangagwa for appointment to sit on BAZ.

Despite the absence of a BAZ board, some companies in the last few months received webcasting and video-on-demand licenses.

According to ZimLive.com, Magwegwe MP Anele Ndebele (MDC) told Parliament on Wednesday that the Ministry of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services had usurped the powers of BAZ by issuing those media licences.

"This has been happening in absence of substantive Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe board. My question to the minister is this: is her ministry usurping powers and roles of BAZ?"

In response, Mutsvangwa said her ministry, as the mandate demanded was looking at all the parastatals and had just begun familiarising themselves with the legislative framework.

Ndebele insisted the minister had failed to answer his question regarding the legality of issuing out the licenses.

Mutsvangwa, who seemed unaware about the illegality, requested the MP to furnish her ministry with more details.

In May 2018, Econet Zimbabwe issued notices in the local print media announcing that it had acquired three Media Service Licences, which were: a Video-on-Demand Licence, a Webcasting Licence, and a Content Distribution Licence.

Econet said these licenses were issued by BAZ in terms of Section 10 of the Broadcasting Services Act.

Zimpapers was also awarded a content distribution license, reported to have been approved by the authority.

Recently in September 2018, diversified media group Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) was also awarded a licence for online television and radio channels.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimlive
More on: #BAZ, #Illegal, #Licences

Comments

Houses to buy

Selling or looking for house to buy please contact us !

Bulawayo stands for sale

Mining compressors

Sdc batteries for sale

For sale is toyota vits

Bulawayo houses forsale

Sdc batteries for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ draws down from $500 million lines of credit to avert shortages

56 mins ago | 315 Views

Cannabis lager up for grabs

1 hr ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe police go high-tech on roads

1 hr ago | 603 Views

RBZ's monetary policy statement: 'It's the bond notes, stupid'

1 hr ago | 423 Views

Back to 2008 - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 6th October 2018

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa says he will support Mthuli Ncube's plan

2 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Auditor-General Chiri sacrifices family for her job

3 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs electrocuted by Zesa debts

3 hrs ago | 870 Views

Pharmacies reject medical aid cards

3 hrs ago | 634 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage local firms for Beitbridge-Chirundu highway

3 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zanu-PF youths gun for forex dealers

3 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Mthuli Ncube fails to douse the fire

3 hrs ago | 794 Views

Mnangagwa will regret ignoring Matabeleland restoration cause

3 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Early sunset to the false start of a stolen election

5 hrs ago | 1974 Views

Chamisa openly offers dialogue to solve economic crisis

5 hrs ago | 5892 Views

Mthuli Ncube & John Pakanetsa Mangudya have opened a pandora box

5 hrs ago | 2175 Views

Tsvangirai's brother dies

7 hrs ago | 3375 Views

Zimbabwe won't recognise 'new' Ndebele King

7 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Baptism of fire for Mthuli Ncube, ZCTU says 2% tax protest goes ahead

7 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Air Namibia plane impounded in Harare

7 hrs ago | 1953 Views

Mugabe debt saga in new twist

7 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law in trouble

7 hrs ago | 5476 Views

RBZ, fat cats rule the black market

7 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Zimsec under probe

7 hrs ago | 533 Views

Mthuli Ncube needs to cushion the poor

7 hrs ago | 225 Views

Machete killings, marauding gold panners strike fear in Kwekwe

7 hrs ago | 329 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira accused of grabbing airline

7 hrs ago | 807 Views

Mthuli Ncube's austerity measures target civil servants

7 hrs ago | 578 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 2174 Views

Panic grips Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 497 Views

Zimbabwe rebases economic data

7 hrs ago | 164 Views

5 000 'duped' in stands deal

7 hrs ago | 426 Views

Councils given go ahead to garnish Govt departments

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

UK tourists to Zimbabwe double

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

Majaivana rejected Tuku

7 hrs ago | 463 Views

Zimbabwe has enough fuel stocks, claims Gumbo

7 hrs ago | 186 Views

Army boss killers to hang

7 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over Tsholotsho houses built by Jonathan Moyo

7 hrs ago | 354 Views

Datlabs upgrades plant

7 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bosso are not drunkards, out of Chibuku Cup

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe, US in extradition pact

7 hrs ago | 220 Views

'Chamisa wants to be Prime Minister'

7 hrs ago | 829 Views

RBZ won't de-link accounts

7 hrs ago | 226 Views

French kiss for Mnangagwa reforms

7 hrs ago | 228 Views

'MDC supporters a bunch of hypocrites'

7 hrs ago | 377 Views

CSOs weigh in on Monetary Policy

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

High taxing scares away investors - Zanu PF activist

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa cannot just do nothing - Mpofu

7 hrs ago | 357 Views

Tajamuka gives Minister Mthuli Ncube up to 15 October to remove 2% tax

8 hrs ago | 1366 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days