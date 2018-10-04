Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

RBZ draws down from $500 million lines of credit to avert shortages

by Dr Mangudya Governor
1 hr ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wishes to advise members of the public that it has started drawing down foreign currency from the US$500 million lines of credit advised in the Monetary Policy Statement issued by the Bank last week. As advised, the purpose of the facilities is to fund the procurement of essential commodities including fuel, electricity, wheat and raw materials for the manufacturing of cooking oil and packaging.

The Bank released US$40 million for the procurement of fuel on Friday, the 5th of October, 2018 and the fuel is currently being supplied and delivered to the various filling stations and supply points across the market. The Bank is grateful to the National Oil Company of Zimbabwe for working round the clock to ensure that the fuel is delivered to the oil marketing companies across the country.

In view of these positive developments, the Bank would like to assure the public that there is sufficient fuel available in the country and therefore there is no need for panic-buying of fuel and other essential commodities.

The Bank has noted that increase of prices of certain goods has followed the spike in foreign currency parallel market rates which is being caused by some people bent to dupe the public of their hard earned income. The opportunists are manipulating foreign currency parallel market rates to cause unnecessary panic and despondency and destabilisation of the economy. Such counterproductive behaviour is unwarranted and should be condemned by all peace-loving Zimbabweans.

The Bank would also like to reassure the public of that the multi-currency system will remain in use and the Bank shall continue to secure lines of credit to supplement the country's foreign currency earnings from exports and diaspora remittances in order to support the entire economy.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Dr Mangudya Governor
More on: #Mnangudya, #RBZ, #Fuel

Comments

Bath tubs on sale

Land to buy along airport road

Farms & plots to let

Warehouse for sale in bulawayo belmont industrial area

Flats for sale

Cushion covers on sale

3 bedroom house emgwanwini for sell

Van on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Econet, Zimpapers and AMH broadcasting licences illegal

1 hr ago | 299 Views

Cannabis lager up for grabs

1 hr ago | 271 Views

Zimbabwe police go high-tech on roads

1 hr ago | 657 Views

RBZ's monetary policy statement: 'It's the bond notes, stupid'

1 hr ago | 467 Views

Back to 2008 - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 6th October 2018

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mnangagwa says he will support Mthuli Ncube's plan

2 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Auditor-General Chiri sacrifices family for her job

3 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs electrocuted by Zesa debts

3 hrs ago | 876 Views

Pharmacies reject medical aid cards

3 hrs ago | 637 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage local firms for Beitbridge-Chirundu highway

3 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zanu-PF youths gun for forex dealers

3 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Mthuli Ncube fails to douse the fire

3 hrs ago | 803 Views

Mnangagwa will regret ignoring Matabeleland restoration cause

4 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Early sunset to the false start of a stolen election

5 hrs ago | 1994 Views

Chamisa openly offers dialogue to solve economic crisis

5 hrs ago | 5965 Views

Mthuli Ncube & John Pakanetsa Mangudya have opened a pandora box

6 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Tsvangirai's brother dies

7 hrs ago | 3393 Views

Zimbabwe won't recognise 'new' Ndebele King

7 hrs ago | 1518 Views

Baptism of fire for Mthuli Ncube, ZCTU says 2% tax protest goes ahead

7 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Air Namibia plane impounded in Harare

7 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Mugabe debt saga in new twist

7 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law in trouble

7 hrs ago | 5539 Views

RBZ, fat cats rule the black market

7 hrs ago | 2048 Views

Zimsec under probe

7 hrs ago | 538 Views

Mthuli Ncube needs to cushion the poor

7 hrs ago | 226 Views

Machete killings, marauding gold panners strike fear in Kwekwe

7 hrs ago | 330 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira accused of grabbing airline

7 hrs ago | 811 Views

Mthuli Ncube's austerity measures target civil servants

7 hrs ago | 586 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 2190 Views

Panic grips Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 499 Views

Zimbabwe rebases economic data

7 hrs ago | 164 Views

5 000 'duped' in stands deal

7 hrs ago | 428 Views

Councils given go ahead to garnish Govt departments

7 hrs ago | 161 Views

UK tourists to Zimbabwe double

7 hrs ago | 168 Views

Majaivana rejected Tuku

7 hrs ago | 468 Views

Zimbabwe has enough fuel stocks, claims Gumbo

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Army boss killers to hang

7 hrs ago | 515 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over Tsholotsho houses built by Jonathan Moyo

7 hrs ago | 354 Views

Datlabs upgrades plant

7 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bosso are not drunkards, out of Chibuku Cup

7 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe, US in extradition pact

7 hrs ago | 220 Views

'Chamisa wants to be Prime Minister'

7 hrs ago | 834 Views

RBZ won't de-link accounts

7 hrs ago | 231 Views

French kiss for Mnangagwa reforms

7 hrs ago | 228 Views

'MDC supporters a bunch of hypocrites'

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

CSOs weigh in on Monetary Policy

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

High taxing scares away investors - Zanu PF activist

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa cannot just do nothing - Mpofu

7 hrs ago | 359 Views

Tajamuka gives Minister Mthuli Ncube up to 15 October to remove 2% tax

8 hrs ago | 1373 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days