Harare City offering discounts to residents

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Harare City Council's revenue has improved by up to $5 million monthly after it introduced a 90-day window within which ratepayers who settle their debts in full will enjoy a 50 percent discount.

The city will engage debt collectors upon the expiry of the window period on 23 October. Harare was collecting between $10 million and $12 million from potential monthly collections of $22 million, but last month raked in $14,8 million.

The city's corporate communications manager Mr Michael Chideme confirmed that the city's fortunes were improving, saying this will result in improved service delivery.

"Our revenue has improved, but maybe not to satisfactory levels, he said. The improvement is also seen on the ground with the works that are being done in terms of roads repair. If residents pay more, it means we will be able to do much more in terms of service delivery.

"We will be able to provide more water, do more roads and collect garbage around the city and households. Right now because of the availability of funds, we have been able to resuscitate one of the units that was down at Morton Jaffray. That unit should be giving us another 75 mega litres a day."

Council, Mr Chideme said, was working on another unit which will produce another 25 mega litres a day. He said the city also acquired an additional 50 skip bins which were ready for deployment.

Mr Chideme said the availability of more funds was enabling the city to channel more funds on service delivery initiatives.

"All that work has been done because there is money available, he said. Right now we are also working to replace collapsed water and sewer pipes. Once people realise that service delivery has to be funded, there will be an improvement in service delivery."

The city also notified residents that it would resort to using debt collectors for defaulting residents after the lapse of the window.

"This notice serves to remind our valued ratepayers and customers that the discount promotion of 50 percent on payments ends on October 23," said Mr Chideme.

"Thereafter, the city will engage debt collectors to recover arrears. Customers who took advantage to pay their bills have been credited with the discount as promised. Please take advantage of this opportunity and enjoy your 50 percent discount on every payment until October 23, 2018."

The city says service delivery will improve if it collects half of the $800 million owed by residents and business.

Source - the herald

