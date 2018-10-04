Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

'No birth control pills shortage'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council has allayed fears that Mashonaland West province has run out of contraceptives urging women in need to visit their nearest health centres to collect their birth control pills.

Speaking at a third quarter 2018 Family Planning Forum in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West ZNFPC provincial manager, Mrs Getrude Katsande said media reports that Zimbabwe was running out of contraceptives stocks were untrue.

"Please advise the community that all forms of contraceptive are available and those in need should go and collect at their nearest health centres," she said. Mrs Katsande said failure by the responsible authorities to spread the message could lead to desperate moves such as abortion.

"No woman should fall pregnant without her willing to be pregnant and that means we will have denied her the right to family planning.

"So if the case is not addressed properly, some women may end up aborting their innocent newly-born babies."

Meanwhile, Mrs Katsande castigated individuals who sell contraceptives on the parallel market saying they will be soon brought to book. She said the ZNFPC was working with other Government institutions such as the Zimbabwe Republic of Police, Ministry of Health and Child Care, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage to deal with such offenders.

"Government has engaged its own personnel who will weed out the culprits," she said.

Mrs Katsande also urged Zimbabweans to spread the warning to everyone so that they avoid breaking the law. She said women should get their contraceptives from reliable sources to avoid falling pregnant unexpectedly after buying expired materials.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Birth, #Pills, #Control

Comments

Reigate 650m² stand for sell

Mining compressors

Woollen bags on sale

Warehouse for sale in bulawayo belmont industrial area

Business properties

Canon camera on sale

Selling or looking for house to buy please contact us !

4 room bedroom nkulumane house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sikhala calls Zanu-PF MP a baboon

6 mins ago | 15 Views

Mangoma quits active politics

7 mins ago | 19 Views

'No diaspora tax,' says Mthuli Ncube

7 mins ago | 17 Views

Plumtree council sues Bulawayo land developers

38 mins ago | 153 Views

Masiyiwa hearing fails to kick off

38 mins ago | 234 Views

Nust student 'killer' arrested

48 mins ago | 563 Views

Barclays Zimbabwe name change comes into effect

48 mins ago | 291 Views

Zimsec warns against cheating

53 mins ago | 157 Views

Gweru council unbundles Go Beer Breweries

54 mins ago | 94 Views

'Rand answer to Zimbabwe export competitiveness'

54 mins ago | 469 Views

Teen 'murderer' leads family to pal's body

1 hr ago | 340 Views

Bulawayo City players protest, want your rates and taxes

1 hr ago | 96 Views

'Kombis must register with associations'

1 hr ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe, SA in labour migration policy talks

1 hr ago | 221 Views

+4 000 big businesses dodge tax

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Harare City offering discounts to residents

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa wants everyone to defend Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 177 Views

BREAKING: No need for panic buying

11 hrs ago | 3613 Views

Yes, I bought a €4m Bugatti - Buyanga

12 hrs ago | 3899 Views

Dembare wins

14 hrs ago | 2233 Views

Dembare's fall from grace

15 hrs ago | 2040 Views

RBZ draws down from $500 million lines of credit to avert shortages

16 hrs ago | 3045 Views

Econet, Zimpapers and AMH broadcasting licences illegal

16 hrs ago | 2990 Views

Cannabis lager up for grabs

17 hrs ago | 1966 Views

Zimbabwe police go high-tech on roads

17 hrs ago | 3929 Views

RBZ's monetary policy statement: 'It's the bond notes, stupid'

17 hrs ago | 3063 Views

Back to 2008 - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 6th October 2018

17 hrs ago | 3215 Views

Mnangagwa says he will support Mthuli Ncube's plan

18 hrs ago | 6034 Views

Auditor-General Chiri sacrifices family for her job

18 hrs ago | 2579 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs electrocuted by Zesa debts

18 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Pharmacies reject medical aid cards

18 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage local firms for Beitbridge-Chirundu highway

18 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Zanu-PF youths gun for forex dealers

18 hrs ago | 2265 Views

Mthuli Ncube fails to douse the fire

18 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Mnangagwa will regret ignoring Matabeleland restoration cause

19 hrs ago | 2875 Views

Early sunset to the false start of a stolen election

20 hrs ago | 3118 Views

Chamisa openly offers dialogue to solve economic crisis

20 hrs ago | 11706 Views

Mthuli Ncube & John Pakanetsa Mangudya have opened a pandora box

21 hrs ago | 2722 Views

Tsvangirai's brother dies

22 hrs ago | 5410 Views

Zimbabwe won't recognise 'new' Ndebele King

22 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Baptism of fire for Mthuli Ncube, ZCTU says 2% tax protest goes ahead

22 hrs ago | 2912 Views

Air Namibia plane impounded in Harare

22 hrs ago | 2872 Views

Mugabe debt saga in new twist

22 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law in trouble

22 hrs ago | 9966 Views

RBZ, fat cats rule the black market

22 hrs ago | 2568 Views

Zimsec under probe

22 hrs ago | 771 Views

Mthuli Ncube needs to cushion the poor

22 hrs ago | 269 Views

Machete killings, marauding gold panners strike fear in Kwekwe

22 hrs ago | 504 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira accused of grabbing airline

22 hrs ago | 1238 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days