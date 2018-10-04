Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

'Kombis must register with associations'

by Staff reporter
47 mins ago | Views
GOVERNMENT is working on a legislation to ensure that all commuter operators are registered with an association and operators permits would be issued to only those affiliated to an association.

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister, engineer Joel Biggie Matiza said the development was aimed at ensuring there is adherence to road rules and accountability from the transport operators.

He was speaking in Parliament last Wednesday.

Drawing examples from the Bulawayo commuter omnibus system which has associations, Minister Matiza said the haphazard issuance of permits to commuter bus operators had led to increased accidents in the country.

"We also face challenges on permits issued out to commuter bus operators. These appear to be too many compared to the number of people commuting. There is as a result competition among the commuter bus operators and hence accidents are increasing.

"There are many other factors contributing to this problem and we need associations that have to be formed by these operators so that they self manage," said eng Matiza. He said the formation of associations was part of measures to bring sanity on the country's roads.

"Without associations, we are going to continuously have these problems and we are going to take serious measures to ensure that commuter operators cannot get a permit from the Ministry without being a member of an association. That measure will ensure that people adhere to the road traffic rules," he said.

"You will find that in other regions like Bulawayo, there are associations and these associations have assisted in curbing road carnage. We are taking a number of measures to further reduce road carnage and that includes post accident measures.

Eng Matiza said the Government was working on the Road Accident Fund to ensure that it always has sufficient funds to assist road accident victims such as the injured.

"Those should get emergency support such as being ferried to the hospitals on time. We are working with the Ministry of Health and Child Care on that note to ensure that we have specialist medical doctors in various fields so that we are able to manage that in all emergency phases," he said.

He also said his Ministry has plans to legally empower the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe to impound unroadworthy vehicles.

"We have the Zimbabwe Traffic Safety Council that looks at the issues of road safety. The Traffic Safety Board exists but it does not have the authority compared to authority that the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) has. With the VID, if your vehicle is found to be unroadworthy, they are legally empowered to impound it yet the Traffic Safety Council lacks the authority to do that," said eng Matiza.

"What we want to do is to come back to this Parliament so that we amend existing laws and empower the Traffic Safety Council to have teeth to enforce its authority".

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

4 room bedroom nkulumane house for sale

Sdc batteries for sale

Selling or looking for house to buy please contact us !

Warehouse for sale in bulawayo belmont industrial area

Isuzu kg 300 on sale

Van on sale

Business properties

Houses to buy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Plumtree council sues Bulawayo land developers

22 mins ago | 72 Views

Masiyiwa hearing fails to kick off

22 mins ago | 115 Views

Nust student 'killer' arrested

32 mins ago | 316 Views

Barclays Zimbabwe name change comes into effect

32 mins ago | 157 Views

Zimsec warns against cheating

37 mins ago | 95 Views

Gweru council unbundles Go Beer Breweries

38 mins ago | 63 Views

'Rand answer to Zimbabwe export competitiveness'

38 mins ago | 275 Views

Teen 'murderer' leads family to pal's body

46 mins ago | 279 Views

Bulawayo City players protest, want your rates and taxes

46 mins ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe, SA in labour migration policy talks

47 mins ago | 173 Views

+4 000 big businesses dodge tax

48 mins ago | 77 Views

'No birth control pills shortage'

48 mins ago | 36 Views

Harare City offering discounts to residents

49 mins ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa wants everyone to defend Zimbabwe

50 mins ago | 133 Views

BREAKING: No need for panic buying

11 hrs ago | 3512 Views

Yes, I bought a €4m Bugatti - Buyanga

11 hrs ago | 3798 Views

Dembare wins

14 hrs ago | 2207 Views

Dembare's fall from grace

14 hrs ago | 2023 Views

RBZ draws down from $500 million lines of credit to avert shortages

16 hrs ago | 3036 Views

Econet, Zimpapers and AMH broadcasting licences illegal

16 hrs ago | 2973 Views

Cannabis lager up for grabs

16 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Zimbabwe police go high-tech on roads

16 hrs ago | 3892 Views

RBZ's monetary policy statement: 'It's the bond notes, stupid'

16 hrs ago | 3008 Views

Back to 2008 - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 6th October 2018

17 hrs ago | 3167 Views

Mnangagwa says he will support Mthuli Ncube's plan

17 hrs ago | 5984 Views

Auditor-General Chiri sacrifices family for her job

18 hrs ago | 2551 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs electrocuted by Zesa debts

18 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Pharmacies reject medical aid cards

18 hrs ago | 935 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage local firms for Beitbridge-Chirundu highway

18 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Zanu-PF youths gun for forex dealers

18 hrs ago | 2241 Views

Mthuli Ncube fails to douse the fire

18 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Mnangagwa will regret ignoring Matabeleland restoration cause

19 hrs ago | 2849 Views

Early sunset to the false start of a stolen election

20 hrs ago | 3100 Views

Chamisa openly offers dialogue to solve economic crisis

20 hrs ago | 11488 Views

Mthuli Ncube & John Pakanetsa Mangudya have opened a pandora box

21 hrs ago | 2706 Views

Tsvangirai's brother dies

22 hrs ago | 5367 Views

Zimbabwe won't recognise 'new' Ndebele King

22 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Baptism of fire for Mthuli Ncube, ZCTU says 2% tax protest goes ahead

22 hrs ago | 2874 Views

Air Namibia plane impounded in Harare

22 hrs ago | 2855 Views

Mugabe debt saga in new twist

22 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law in trouble

22 hrs ago | 9913 Views

RBZ, fat cats rule the black market

22 hrs ago | 2545 Views

Zimsec under probe

22 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mthuli Ncube needs to cushion the poor

22 hrs ago | 267 Views

Machete killings, marauding gold panners strike fear in Kwekwe

22 hrs ago | 500 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira accused of grabbing airline

22 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Mthuli Ncube's austerity measures target civil servants

22 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa

22 hrs ago | 3833 Views

Panic grips Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 690 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days