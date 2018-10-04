Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

'Rand answer to Zimbabwe export competitiveness'

by Staff reporter
42 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE needs to adopt a soft currency like the South African rand as reference exchange money to become competitive and attract the much-needed foreign direct investment, economics researcher and businessman, Mr Dumisani Sibanda has said.

Since adoption of the multi-currency system in 2009, Zimbabwe has dominantly used the United States dollar as a reference currency.

Speaking during a public lecture organised by the Public Policy and Research Institute of Zimbabwe (PPRIZ) in Bulawayo last week to unpack the 2018 mid-term monetary policy statement, Mr Sibanda who is former Competition and Tariff Commission (CTC) chairperson urged monetary authorities to embrace the rand given that South Africa is the country's major export destination.

"Investors who come into Southern Africa come through South Africa. There are very few clean investors who come directly to Zimbabwe or Botswana. This is probably why most of these companies have headquarters in SA.

"Zimbabwe has to work with South Africa to attract foreign direct investment. The financial capital city of South Africa is Johannesburg and if we move to adopt the rand we will be able as a country to attract foreign direct investment," he said.

Industrialist and United Refineries Limited chief executive officer, Mr Busisa Moyo, is one of the strong advocates for rand use.

Posting on his Twitter handle recently he said: "You need a soft currency like the rand to be export competitive. A strong hybrid dollar regime is a dead end for exports. I don't think the role of currency in exports is fully understood!" Mr Sibanda said Government should consider adopting the South African rand without necessarily joining the Rand Monetary Union.

He said this was critical given the problem of cash shortage and loss of productive and export competitiveness as a result of using the US$. "The US$ has been getting stronger and stronger when all the other major currencies were losing value including the rand," said Mr Sibanda.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Rand, #Export, #Zimbabwe

Comments

Cushion covers on sale

Bulawayo airport properties

Houses to buy

Isuzu kg 300 on sale

2 bedroom house for sale plus 5 roomed on window level

Business properties

For sale is toyota vits

Van on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Plumtree council sues Bulawayo land developers

26 mins ago | 96 Views

Masiyiwa hearing fails to kick off

27 mins ago | 145 Views

Nust student 'killer' arrested

36 mins ago | 368 Views

Barclays Zimbabwe name change comes into effect

36 mins ago | 187 Views

Zimsec warns against cheating

41 mins ago | 116 Views

Gweru council unbundles Go Beer Breweries

42 mins ago | 68 Views

Teen 'murderer' leads family to pal's body

50 mins ago | 297 Views

Bulawayo City players protest, want your rates and taxes

50 mins ago | 85 Views

'Kombis must register with associations'

51 mins ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe, SA in labour migration policy talks

51 mins ago | 184 Views

+4 000 big businesses dodge tax

52 mins ago | 79 Views

'No birth control pills shortage'

53 mins ago | 39 Views

Harare City offering discounts to residents

53 mins ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa wants everyone to defend Zimbabwe

54 mins ago | 148 Views

BREAKING: No need for panic buying

11 hrs ago | 3539 Views

Yes, I bought a €4m Bugatti - Buyanga

11 hrs ago | 3826 Views

Dembare wins

14 hrs ago | 2215 Views

Dembare's fall from grace

15 hrs ago | 2030 Views

RBZ draws down from $500 million lines of credit to avert shortages

16 hrs ago | 3040 Views

Econet, Zimpapers and AMH broadcasting licences illegal

16 hrs ago | 2975 Views

Cannabis lager up for grabs

16 hrs ago | 1953 Views

Zimbabwe police go high-tech on roads

17 hrs ago | 3898 Views

RBZ's monetary policy statement: 'It's the bond notes, stupid'

17 hrs ago | 3022 Views

Back to 2008 - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 6th October 2018

17 hrs ago | 3175 Views

Mnangagwa says he will support Mthuli Ncube's plan

17 hrs ago | 5992 Views

Auditor-General Chiri sacrifices family for her job

18 hrs ago | 2557 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs electrocuted by Zesa debts

18 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Pharmacies reject medical aid cards

18 hrs ago | 939 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage local firms for Beitbridge-Chirundu highway

18 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Zanu-PF youths gun for forex dealers

18 hrs ago | 2246 Views

Mthuli Ncube fails to douse the fire

18 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Mnangagwa will regret ignoring Matabeleland restoration cause

19 hrs ago | 2857 Views

Early sunset to the false start of a stolen election

20 hrs ago | 3104 Views

Chamisa openly offers dialogue to solve economic crisis

20 hrs ago | 11529 Views

Mthuli Ncube & John Pakanetsa Mangudya have opened a pandora box

21 hrs ago | 2708 Views

Tsvangirai's brother dies

22 hrs ago | 5378 Views

Zimbabwe won't recognise 'new' Ndebele King

22 hrs ago | 1872 Views

Baptism of fire for Mthuli Ncube, ZCTU says 2% tax protest goes ahead

22 hrs ago | 2885 Views

Air Namibia plane impounded in Harare

22 hrs ago | 2860 Views

Mugabe debt saga in new twist

22 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law in trouble

22 hrs ago | 9927 Views

RBZ, fat cats rule the black market

22 hrs ago | 2550 Views

Zimsec under probe

22 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mthuli Ncube needs to cushion the poor

22 hrs ago | 267 Views

Machete killings, marauding gold panners strike fear in Kwekwe

22 hrs ago | 502 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira accused of grabbing airline

22 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Mthuli Ncube's austerity measures target civil servants

22 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa

22 hrs ago | 3855 Views

Panic grips Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 696 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days