Gweru council unbundles Go Beer Breweries

News / National

by Staff reporter

GWERU City Council has resolved to unbundle its Go Beer Breweries unit after failing to attract investors.The council's public relations officer, Mr Manford Gambiza, said council resolved to unbundle the brewery into three different entities.The now defunct beer unit ceased operations four years ago after accumulating a huge debt which became a burden to the local authority."Council now seeks investors to partner it to operate the three entities. We have engaged Progressive Manufacturing Pvt Ltd whose mandate will be to utilise brewery plant for any suitable manufacturing enterprise," said Mr Gambiza.He said council had also struck a deal with Progressive Farming Private Limited whose mandate is to spearhead farming operations at all council farms which have been lying idle for a long time.Mr Gambiza said Progressive Properties Pvt Ltd will manage all Go Beer Properties some of which will be turned into shopping malls."Progressive Properties Pvt Ltd has been given a mandate of managing former Go beer properties including beer halls and offices which will be turned into shopping malls," said Mr Gambiza.Go Beer Breweries used to employ 188 permanent workers and more than 20 contract workers.