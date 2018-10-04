Latest News Editor's Choice


'No diaspora tax,' says Mthuli Ncube

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe government has rubbished as "fake news" reports it was planning to introduce a diaspora tax in a bid to increase much-needed foreign currency, NewZimbabwe.com reported.

Social media was last week awash with allegations that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government would soon proclaim a tax targeting the Zimbabweans in the Diaspora.

The claim was however dismissed outright by Treasury.

"There is no diaspora tax," finance minister Professor Mthuli Ncube told NewZimbabwe.com late Sunday.

The Diaspora tax claims were also dismissed by information ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana who said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, minister Mthuli Ncube left Harare Saturday afternoon for Indonesia where he will attend meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

"The minister will be attending a high-level meeting of IMF and World Bank in Bali, Indonesia which will run from the 10th to the 15th of this month," said Patrick Taluzawi, an aide to the minister.

"He will be stopping over briefly in London where he will participate at the Africa Summit which will be hosted by The Financial Times."


Source - newzimbabwe

