Mangoma quits active politics

News / National

by newzimbabwe

OPPOSITION Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe (PDZ) leader Elton Mangoma is retiring from active politics saying he has done his part after three decades."I have now quit active politics and am now taking a back seat as I believe I have done my part in the last two decades," Mangoma told NewZimbabwe.com."Retiring from active politics is something that has been missing in the Zimbabweans politics."There comes a time when you must say I have done my part in terms of political participation and that you need to be taking a back seat and start to think of the nation at large and that is the essentially the step I have taken."Mangoma is a founding member of the MDC party which left to be involved with the MDC Renewal Team Project in 2015. He would later split from the latter grouping to form his RDZ party.Mangoma said he will now be part of what is being called a council of elders in CODE.