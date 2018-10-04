Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Buyanga's surety deal scam matter postponed

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE case in which businessman Frank Buyanga fraudulently sold a Harare businessman's Mabelreign house after being given the title deeds as loan surety was last week postponed to tomorrow for continuation of trial.

Although Buyanga was not charged, his property manager Bishop Jeche (43) and the latter's firm East Rivet Investments are facing perjury charges after claiming that they bought the house from Buyanga at a cost of $35 000.

Jeche and his company appeared before magistrate Hosea Mujaya also being charged with money laundering.

The complainant is the State represented by Stephen Leonard Nyoka.

Nyoka had initially told court that Buyanga was hiding behind Jeche and said he must be brought to court for the case.

But Jeche denied allegations that Buyanga owned East Rivet Investments.

He even produced an exhibit of the agreement of sale for the house signed by Nyoka and himself.

Allegations are that sometime in August 2009, Nyoka entered into a loan agreement of $19 000 with Buyanga's company, Orton's Drift Properties. The terms of the loan were that an interest of 10% per month would be paid together with the capital within three months.

It is alleged Buyanga's company was not registered as a money lender and the loan agreement was to be concealed by disguising it through a simulated agreement of sale of Nyoka's house number 6 Danbury Avenue, Mabelreign in Harare.

Nyoka was made to sign a power of attorney to pass transfer; a declaration as seller and acknowledgement of receipt of the $19 000 and he then tendered his title deeds as security for the loan.

It is alleged Nyoka was made to believe that the signed documents were for securing the loan only and this arrangement happened to many people who later reported cases of fraud against Buyanga.

The State alleges the power of attorney signed by Nyoka had initially been given to lawyers Stewart Nyamushaya and Farai Muzuva, but was allegedly fraudulently altered to appear as though it had been given by Shakespeare Karuwa.

It is alleged that a forged capital gains clearance certification and declaration by seller were then used to purport that Nyoka had sold the house for $19 000.

In a bid to conceal the alleged offence, Jeche's company was roped in to facilitate transfer of the property from Buyanga's company as if East Rivet Investments had purchased it at $35 000.

It was alleged that Jeche lied under oath by stating that he was the lawful registered owner of Nyoka's house and the case is still pending at the Harare Civil Court.

The State alleges Nyoka lost his house worth $130 000.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsdsy
More on: #Buyangwa, #Scam, #Deal

Comments

Selling or looking for house to buy please contact us !

Stock feeds on sale

Flats for sale

Bath tubs on sale

Reigate 650m² stand for sell

2 bedroom house for sale plus 5 roomed on window level

Bulawayo houses forsale

Bulawayo stands for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa fuelling strife

5 mins ago | 15 Views

Dollarise the economy - Kudzayi

8 mins ago | 31 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law 'wanted by police'

36 mins ago | 32 Views

Ziyambi challenge courts to resolve commercial disputes with minimum delay

39 mins ago | 44 Views

Mujuru's daughter carjacked at gun-point

56 mins ago | 633 Views

Use flexible discretion when issuing identity docs to elderly

56 mins ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe govt takes Meikles to court

58 mins ago | 275 Views

MDC Alliance setting up war vets wing

1 hr ago | 343 Views

RBZ moves to stabilise prices

1 hr ago | 1141 Views

Chamisa cancels his party's parliamentary caucus meeting

1 hr ago | 660 Views

Prosecutors stranded after mass transfers

1 hr ago | 330 Views

ZCTU sets Mthuli Ncube tax protests date

1 hr ago | 389 Views

'Chief' Ndiweni's involvement in Khumalo affairs questioned

1 hr ago | 346 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax illegal'

2 hrs ago | 628 Views

'Talk to Chamisa to spur economy'

2 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Sikhala calls Zanu-PF MP a baboon

2 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Mangoma quits active politics

2 hrs ago | 916 Views

'No diaspora tax,' says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 891 Views

Plumtree council sues Bulawayo land developers

3 hrs ago | 547 Views

Masiyiwa hearing fails to kick off

3 hrs ago | 847 Views

Nust student 'killer' arrested

3 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Barclays Zimbabwe name change comes into effect

3 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Zimsec warns against cheating

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Gweru council unbundles Go Beer Breweries

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

'Rand answer to Zimbabwe export competitiveness'

3 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Teen 'murderer' leads family to pal's body

3 hrs ago | 757 Views

Bulawayo City players protest, want your rates and taxes

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

'Kombis must register with associations'

3 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zimbabwe, SA in labour migration policy talks

3 hrs ago | 524 Views

+4 000 big businesses dodge tax

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

'No birth control pills shortage'

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Harare City offering discounts to residents

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

Mnangagwa wants everyone to defend Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 431 Views

BREAKING: No need for panic buying

13 hrs ago | 4135 Views

Yes, I bought a €4m Bugatti - Buyanga

14 hrs ago | 4473 Views

Dembare wins

16 hrs ago | 2391 Views

Dembare's fall from grace

17 hrs ago | 2146 Views

RBZ draws down from $500 million lines of credit to avert shortages

18 hrs ago | 3118 Views

Econet, Zimpapers and AMH broadcasting licences illegal

18 hrs ago | 3152 Views

Cannabis lager up for grabs

19 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Zimbabwe police go high-tech on roads

19 hrs ago | 4092 Views

RBZ's monetary policy statement: 'It's the bond notes, stupid'

19 hrs ago | 3485 Views

Back to 2008 - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 6th October 2018

19 hrs ago | 3602 Views

Mnangagwa says he will support Mthuli Ncube's plan

19 hrs ago | 6465 Views

Auditor-General Chiri sacrifices family for her job

20 hrs ago | 2848 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs electrocuted by Zesa debts

20 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Pharmacies reject medical aid cards

20 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage local firms for Beitbridge-Chirundu highway

20 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Zanu-PF youths gun for forex dealers

20 hrs ago | 2418 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days