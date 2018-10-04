Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Zimbabwe govt takes Meikles to court

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has taken John Moxon's Meikles Limited (Meikles) to court demanding a $30 million refund after the latter was allegedly overpaid through Treasury Bills issued by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

The RBZ claims that it overpaid Meikles in violation of the in duplum rule.

Former Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa, in his founding affidavit filed in court, claimed Meikles was paid $76,1 million through Treasury Bills. At the time the payment was made, the debt plus interest "at the inflated rate" had reached $49 million.

However, when the parties appeared before High Court judge Justice Mary Zimba-Dube, sometime last year, Chinamasa was asked to present "expert evidence" in the form of in duplum reports to prove how Meikles had overcharged the government.

Government is yet to present the evidence.

In another matter, Meikles and its subsidiary Greatermans Stores (Pvt) Ltd have been taken to court by NMB Bank over a $9,5 million debt from a credit facility extended to the diversified group in December 2015.

The bank, through its lawyers Gill Godlonton and Gerrans, filed summons against the Meikles group on October 2, 2018, demanding payment of the debt plus interest charges.

"The following were some of the terms and conditions of the facility; the first defendant (Meikles Limited) was obliged to utilise the facility for, among other things, working capital requirements for the group's various business units including TM Supermarkets, Pick n Pay Stores and Meikles Mega Markets Stores and Tanganda," the bank said.

"The first defendant was obliged to pay interest at the rate of 10% per annum. In the event that defendant failed to pay any amounts due on the due date, the interest rate would be revised to 24% per annum, which interest would be compounded monthly and in advance.

"The total outstanding amount was to be repaid to the plaintiff (NMB Bank) on or before November 30, 2016.

The parties signed an addendum on January 23, 2018 in terms of which the first defendant agreed to pay the total amount due to the plaintiff on or before March 31, 2018."

The bank further said Greatermans bound itself as surety and co-principal debtor for Meikles Limited's faithful performance of its obligations in terms of the agreement, hence it is being cited as the second respondent.

"The second defendant bound itself as surety and co-principal debtor for the first defendant's due and faithful performance of its obligations in terms of the agreement.

As security of the loan, the first defendant agreed that the plaintiff would hold Treasury Bills with the value of $1 000 000," it said.

"In breach of the terms and the conditions of the agreement between the parties and despite demands from the plaintiff, the first and second defendants have failed and/or refused and/or failed to pay the outstanding amounts due to the plaintiff."

Both matters are pending.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Meikles, #Court, #Govt

Comments

Land to buy along airport road

2 bedroom house for sale plus 5 roomed on window level

Cushion covers on sale

Farms & plots to let

For sale is range rover

Isuzu kg 300 on sale

Houses to buy

4 room bedroom nkulumane house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa fuelling strife

10 mins ago | 80 Views

Dollarise the economy - Kudzayi

14 mins ago | 70 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law 'wanted by police'

42 mins ago | 68 Views

Ziyambi challenge courts to resolve commercial disputes with minimum delay

44 mins ago | 49 Views

Mujuru's daughter carjacked at gun-point

1 hr ago | 711 Views

Use flexible discretion when issuing identity docs to elderly

1 hr ago | 108 Views

MDC Alliance setting up war vets wing

1 hr ago | 380 Views

Buyanga's surety deal scam matter postponed

1 hr ago | 167 Views

RBZ moves to stabilise prices

1 hr ago | 1261 Views

Chamisa cancels his party's parliamentary caucus meeting

1 hr ago | 718 Views

Prosecutors stranded after mass transfers

1 hr ago | 355 Views

ZCTU sets Mthuli Ncube tax protests date

1 hr ago | 420 Views

'Chief' Ndiweni's involvement in Khumalo affairs questioned

1 hr ago | 372 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax illegal'

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

'Talk to Chamisa to spur economy'

2 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Sikhala calls Zanu-PF MP a baboon

2 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Mangoma quits active politics

2 hrs ago | 937 Views

'No diaspora tax,' says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 913 Views

Plumtree council sues Bulawayo land developers

3 hrs ago | 556 Views

Masiyiwa hearing fails to kick off

3 hrs ago | 857 Views

Nust student 'killer' arrested

3 hrs ago | 2125 Views

Barclays Zimbabwe name change comes into effect

3 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Zimsec warns against cheating

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

Gweru council unbundles Go Beer Breweries

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

'Rand answer to Zimbabwe export competitiveness'

3 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Teen 'murderer' leads family to pal's body

3 hrs ago | 770 Views

Bulawayo City players protest, want your rates and taxes

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

'Kombis must register with associations'

3 hrs ago | 435 Views

Zimbabwe, SA in labour migration policy talks

3 hrs ago | 538 Views

+4 000 big businesses dodge tax

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

'No birth control pills shortage'

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Harare City offering discounts to residents

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mnangagwa wants everyone to defend Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

BREAKING: No need for panic buying

13 hrs ago | 4157 Views

Yes, I bought a €4m Bugatti - Buyanga

14 hrs ago | 4496 Views

Dembare wins

16 hrs ago | 2396 Views

Dembare's fall from grace

17 hrs ago | 2147 Views

RBZ draws down from $500 million lines of credit to avert shortages

18 hrs ago | 3120 Views

Econet, Zimpapers and AMH broadcasting licences illegal

18 hrs ago | 3157 Views

Cannabis lager up for grabs

19 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Zimbabwe police go high-tech on roads

19 hrs ago | 4096 Views

RBZ's monetary policy statement: 'It's the bond notes, stupid'

19 hrs ago | 3496 Views

Back to 2008 - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 6th October 2018

19 hrs ago | 3619 Views

Mnangagwa says he will support Mthuli Ncube's plan

20 hrs ago | 6479 Views

Auditor-General Chiri sacrifices family for her job

20 hrs ago | 2856 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs electrocuted by Zesa debts

20 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Pharmacies reject medical aid cards

20 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage local firms for Beitbridge-Chirundu highway

20 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Zanu-PF youths gun for forex dealers

20 hrs ago | 2422 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days