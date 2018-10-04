Mujuru's daughter carjacked at gun-point

News / National

by newzimbabwe

FORMER vice president Joice Mujuru's daughter survived a terrifying carjacking distress after two armed men targeted her vehicle and left her tied to a tree overnight at Lake Chivero.This emerged in a Harare court when the suspect was brought before magistrate Learnmore Mapiye having been on the run since January.Tatenda Answerlin Tsvuura, 24, was charged with car theft and remanded in custody to October 11 for trial.His alleged accomplice, one Longman Maridadi, was arrested earlier and is already on remand.Complainants in the case are Kumbirai Rungano Mujuru, daughter of opposition NPP leader Joice Mujuru and her friend Tamuka Kelvin Keche.Court heard the incident occurred in Harare on December 17 last year.