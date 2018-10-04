Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ziyambi challenge courts to resolve commercial disputes with minimum delay

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
JUSTICE minister Ziyambi Ziyambi on Friday challenged Zimbabwean courts to resolve commercial disputes with minimum delay to attract investors.

Ziyambi made the remarks at the official opening of the three additional courts constructed at the Bulawayo High Court.

The Justice ministry through the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) built the courtrooms with the assistance of the Local Government ministry.

Ziyambi said government was working on the ease of doing business policy meant to enable local and foreign investors to conduct their businesses without hindrances.

"We are required to put in place policies and mechanisms that will make it easy for investors to come into the country and invest. As a ministry, we are required to sponsor laws that will promote ease of doing business.

A major area of concern for investors is that of the rule of law and that court system should be able to resolve commercial disputes with minimum delay," Ziyambi said.

"This is very crucial if we are to realise our goal of becoming a middle income economy by 2030."

Ziyambi said the JSC has purchased a building that will be turned into a commercial court in Harare.

He said the expansion of Bulawayo High Court exhibits the determination by JSC to provide courts that can deal with disputes expeditiously.

"It is my hope that one of the court rooms will be dedicated to dealing with commercial disputes which, as a mentioned, will help in the regeneration of investor confidence in the country as such innovations assure investors not only of the safety of their investments, but also of the ease of doing business the government has been preaching to the whole world," he said.

Ziyambi said he believes that there is still a lot to be done to ensure that the court system becomes accessible to all citizens, particularly the most vulnerable members of society.

He said in many instances, their legal problems intersect with their economic, family, health and social issues.

Ziyambi's remarks came in the wake of some businesses having complained that commercial disputes are taking too long to be resolved in the courts, which affects their business operations.

Source - newsday

Comments

