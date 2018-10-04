Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mugabe's son-in-law 'wanted by police'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe's son-in-law is wanted by police on allegations he detained a senior airline company official against her will, a newspaper reported.

Simba Chikore allegedly had Zimbabwe Airways legal head Bertha Zakeyo detained for two hours at the airline's offices in June.

One of Chikore's alleged accomplices, security guard Simbarashe Mutimbe appeared at the Harare Magistrate's Court on Saturday. He was granted bail of $30, reports The Standard.

The guard is alleged to have "unlawfully deprived Zakeyo of her freedom", the paper said. It added: "According to the prosecutors, Chikore is still at large".

'Unsanctioned meetings'

In June, Chikore is alleged to have written to Zakeyo, ordering her dismissal for holding unsanctioned meetings and leaking company secrets.

Zakeyo was allegedly detained at her office for two hours by security guards and denied access to her lawyer, the private Daily News reported at the time.

Chikore, who is married to Mugabe's daughter Bona, was last seen in public at the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in August. The couple attended the ceremony in place of Mugabe and former first lady Grace, who were both unwell.

Zimbabwe Airways, apparently set up to replace loss-making national flag carrier Air Zimbabwe, has been shrouded in controversy. The airline was reportedly set to receive second-hand Boeing 777 planes bought from Malaysia Airlines.

On Friday, the government announced that Air Zimbabwe had been placed under administration to help with its reconstruction.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - news24
More on: #Mugabe, #Chikore, #Police

Comments

Tv set on sale

Houses to buy

Bath tubs on sale

Solar batteries on sale

Selling or looking for house to buy please contact us !

Reigate 650m² stand for sale

2 bedroom house for sale plus 5 roomed on window level

Isuzu kg 300 on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Panicked ZCC still want illegitimate Zanu PF to rule - even after 38 years corrupt and tyrannical rule

7 mins ago | 20 Views

Chamisa fuelling strife

30 mins ago | 459 Views

Dollarise the economy - Kudzayi

33 mins ago | 330 Views

Ziyambi challenge courts to resolve commercial disputes with minimum delay

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Mujuru's daughter carjacked at gun-point

1 hr ago | 1025 Views

Use flexible discretion when issuing identity docs to elderly

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe govt takes Meikles to court

1 hr ago | 464 Views

MDC Alliance setting up war vets wing

1 hr ago | 497 Views

Buyanga's surety deal scam matter postponed

1 hr ago | 208 Views

RBZ moves to stabilise prices

2 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Chamisa cancels his party's parliamentary caucus meeting

2 hrs ago | 858 Views

Prosecutors stranded after mass transfers

2 hrs ago | 454 Views

ZCTU sets Mthuli Ncube tax protests date

2 hrs ago | 512 Views

'Chief' Ndiweni's involvement in Khumalo affairs questioned

2 hrs ago | 443 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax illegal'

2 hrs ago | 690 Views

'Talk to Chamisa to spur economy'

2 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Sikhala calls Zanu-PF MP a baboon

2 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Mangoma quits active politics

2 hrs ago | 1034 Views

'No diaspora tax,' says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 986 Views

Plumtree council sues Bulawayo land developers

3 hrs ago | 577 Views

Masiyiwa hearing fails to kick off

3 hrs ago | 894 Views

Nust student 'killer' arrested

3 hrs ago | 2302 Views

Barclays Zimbabwe name change comes into effect

3 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Zimsec warns against cheating

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Gweru council unbundles Go Beer Breweries

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

'Rand answer to Zimbabwe export competitiveness'

3 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Teen 'murderer' leads family to pal's body

3 hrs ago | 813 Views

Bulawayo City players protest, want your rates and taxes

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

'Kombis must register with associations'

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zimbabwe, SA in labour migration policy talks

3 hrs ago | 583 Views

+4 000 big businesses dodge tax

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

'No birth control pills shortage'

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Harare City offering discounts to residents

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mnangagwa wants everyone to defend Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 467 Views

BREAKING: No need for panic buying

14 hrs ago | 4217 Views

Yes, I bought a €4m Bugatti - Buyanga

14 hrs ago | 4565 Views

Dembare wins

16 hrs ago | 2410 Views

Dembare's fall from grace

17 hrs ago | 2162 Views

RBZ draws down from $500 million lines of credit to avert shortages

19 hrs ago | 3129 Views

Econet, Zimpapers and AMH broadcasting licences illegal

19 hrs ago | 3173 Views

Cannabis lager up for grabs

19 hrs ago | 2066 Views

Zimbabwe police go high-tech on roads

19 hrs ago | 4117 Views

RBZ's monetary policy statement: 'It's the bond notes, stupid'

19 hrs ago | 3553 Views

Back to 2008 - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 6th October 2018

19 hrs ago | 3675 Views

Mnangagwa says he will support Mthuli Ncube's plan

20 hrs ago | 6526 Views

Auditor-General Chiri sacrifices family for her job

21 hrs ago | 2878 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs electrocuted by Zesa debts

21 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Pharmacies reject medical aid cards

21 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage local firms for Beitbridge-Chirundu highway

21 hrs ago | 1543 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days