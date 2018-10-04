Mugabe's son-in-law 'wanted by police'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe's son-in-law is wanted by police on allegations he detained a senior airline company official against her will, a newspaper reported.Simba Chikore allegedly had Zimbabwe Airways legal head Bertha Zakeyo detained for two hours at the airline's offices in June.One of Chikore's alleged accomplices, security guard Simbarashe Mutimbe appeared at the Harare Magistrate's Court on Saturday. He was granted bail of $30, reports The Standard.The guard is alleged to have "unlawfully deprived Zakeyo of her freedom", the paper said. It added: "According to the prosecutors, Chikore is still at large".'Unsanctioned meetings'In June, Chikore is alleged to have written to Zakeyo, ordering her dismissal for holding unsanctioned meetings and leaking company secrets.Zakeyo was allegedly detained at her office for two hours by security guards and denied access to her lawyer, the private Daily News reported at the time.Chikore, who is married to Mugabe's daughter Bona, was last seen in public at the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in August. The couple attended the ceremony in place of Mugabe and former first lady Grace, who were both unwell.Zimbabwe Airways, apparently set up to replace loss-making national flag carrier Air Zimbabwe, has been shrouded in controversy. The airline was reportedly set to receive second-hand Boeing 777 planes bought from Malaysia Airlines.On Friday, the government announced that Air Zimbabwe had been placed under administration to help with its reconstruction.