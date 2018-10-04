Dollarise the economy - Kudzayi

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Former Sunday Mail Editor Edmund Kudzayi has challenged the government to dollarise the economy if it is the stabilise the situation in the country."There's only one solution to the crisis - dollarise the economy. Dump RTGS completely and pay civil servants in USD even if only $50 initially. Current subsidies via RBZ priority have put govt in a corner. Real wages will eventually fall to under US$50 as the market batters RTGS," he tweeted.