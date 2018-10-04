Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

AHFoZ calls on RBZ to urgently allocate forex for healthcare products

by Agencies
56 secs ago | Views
The Association of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe has expressed concern that there is no mention of healthcare products in the list of strategic imports for which the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe says it has put in place $500 million facilities.

It has urged the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to urgently allocate foreign currency for the purchase of pharmaceutical supplies and other healthcare consumables.

In a statement, AHFoZ said there were reports of severe shortages of essential drugs and of some pharmacies charging for medication in United States dollars.

It pointed out that if those with chronic conditions were unable to access their prescribed medication this would compromise their quality of life and result in those whose conditions had previously been well managed starting to suffer complications. It also pointed out that a sick workforce could not be productive.

AHFoZ said some medical practitioners and hospitals were reported to be demanding from medical aid members US dollars in cash as co-payments for healthcare services "in order to preserve value".

It suggested medical aid societies consider asking employers to pay their subscriptions in US dollars.

"AHFoZ urges its members to monitor the situation with a view to approaching employer organisations to request that medical aid subscriptions be paid in US dollars, so that service providers may be paid in US dollars and their members be able to access healthcare services without inconvenience," the statement said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Agencies

Comments

Bulawayo stands for sale

Sdc batteries for sale

Farms & plots to let

Woollen bags on sale

Land to buy along airport road

Lupane properties

Sdc batteries for sale

Reigate 650m² stand for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube's long journey

1 hr ago | 960 Views

MDC saddened by Casper Tsvangirai death

4 hrs ago | 2215 Views

Politics of sabotage won't take the nation anywhere

5 hrs ago | 3068 Views

Toy gun-toting robbers caged

5 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Technocracy is a square plug forced into round political holes

5 hrs ago | 741 Views

Medicine supply situation in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Panicked ZCC still want illegitimate Zanu PF to rule - even after 38 years corrupt and tyrannical rule

7 hrs ago | 3429 Views

Chamisa fuelling strife

7 hrs ago | 8944 Views

Dollarise the economy - Kudzayi

7 hrs ago | 3895 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law 'wanted by police'

8 hrs ago | 2765 Views

Ziyambi challenge courts to resolve commercial disputes with minimum delay

8 hrs ago | 659 Views

Mujuru's daughter carjacked at gun-point

8 hrs ago | 3744 Views

Use flexible discretion when issuing identity docs to elderly

8 hrs ago | 569 Views

Zimbabwe govt takes Meikles to court

8 hrs ago | 1627 Views

MDC Alliance setting up war vets wing

8 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Buyanga's surety deal scam matter postponed

8 hrs ago | 838 Views

RBZ moves to stabilise prices

8 hrs ago | 7327 Views

Chamisa cancels his party's parliamentary caucus meeting

8 hrs ago | 2088 Views

Prosecutors stranded after mass transfers

8 hrs ago | 1309 Views

ZCTU sets Mthuli Ncube tax protests date

8 hrs ago | 2384 Views

'Chief' Ndiweni's involvement in Khumalo affairs questioned

8 hrs ago | 1235 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax illegal'

9 hrs ago | 1232 Views

'Talk to Chamisa to spur economy'

9 hrs ago | 6832 Views

Sikhala calls Zanu-PF MP a baboon

9 hrs ago | 4537 Views

Mangoma quits active politics

9 hrs ago | 1719 Views

'No diaspora tax,' says Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 1973 Views

Plumtree council sues Bulawayo land developers

10 hrs ago | 889 Views

Masiyiwa hearing fails to kick off

10 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Nust student 'killer' arrested

10 hrs ago | 4559 Views

Barclays Zimbabwe name change comes into effect

10 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Zimsec warns against cheating

10 hrs ago | 699 Views

Gweru council unbundles Go Beer Breweries

10 hrs ago | 340 Views

'Rand answer to Zimbabwe export competitiveness'

10 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Teen 'murderer' leads family to pal's body

10 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Bulawayo City players protest, want your rates and taxes

10 hrs ago | 322 Views

'Kombis must register with associations'

10 hrs ago | 817 Views

Zimbabwe, SA in labour migration policy talks

10 hrs ago | 1022 Views

+4 000 big businesses dodge tax

10 hrs ago | 469 Views

'No birth control pills shortage'

10 hrs ago | 241 Views

Harare City offering discounts to residents

10 hrs ago | 734 Views

Mnangagwa wants everyone to defend Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 827 Views

BREAKING: No need for panic buying

20 hrs ago | 4924 Views

Yes, I bought a €4m Bugatti - Buyanga

21 hrs ago | 5478 Views

Dembare wins

23 hrs ago | 2608 Views

Dembare's fall from grace

24 hrs ago | 2349 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days