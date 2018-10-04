Soldiers bash farmers

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Three members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) are on the run after absconding court last week at Concession magistrate court after reportedly assaulting three farm workers who denied them entry to a farm were they intended to illegally mine gold.Concession resident magistrate Ruth Moyo issued a warrants of arrest for the trio who were on $100 bail each.The state alleges that Aleck Kamudzinga (40), Victor Kufa (26) and Pardington Chitauro (23) were clad in military gear when they took turns to assault Lloyd Foya (21), Peter Kamutanda and Peter Nikirama who refused them entry into Sommersat farm in Concession.The soldiers assaulted the three farm workers with open hands and stopped after seeing the farm owner approaching them.The farm owner called the police who reacted urgently and the trio who were using a red Nissan Sylphy, that was emblazoned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's poster tried to flee but plunched into a ditch and were arrested.