Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Soldiers bash farmers

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
Three members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) are on the run after absconding court last week at Concession magistrate court after reportedly assaulting three farm workers who denied them entry to a farm were they intended to illegally mine gold.

Concession resident magistrate Ruth Moyo issued a warrants of arrest for the trio who were on $100 bail each.

The state alleges that Aleck Kamudzinga (40), Victor Kufa (26) and Pardington Chitauro (23) were clad in military gear when they took turns to assault Lloyd Foya (21), Peter Kamutanda and Peter Nikirama who refused them entry into Sommersat farm in Concession.

The soldiers assaulted the three farm workers with open hands and stopped after seeing the farm owner approaching them.

The farm owner called the police who reacted urgently and the trio who were using a red Nissan Sylphy, that was emblazoned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's poster tried to flee but plunched into a ditch and were arrested.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Reigate 650m² stand for sale

Isuzu kg 300 on sale

Isuzu kg 300 on sale

Bath tubs on sale

Tv set on sale

Woollen bags on sale

Sdc batteries for sale

Stock feeds on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mangudya borrowing to buy food to stem 'panic-buying' - loans are drying up, then what! PANIC!

43 mins ago | 156 Views

AHFoZ calls on RBZ to urgently allocate forex for healthcare products

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mthuli Ncube's long journey

3 hrs ago | 1990 Views

MDC saddened by Casper Tsvangirai death

6 hrs ago | 2837 Views

Politics of sabotage won't take the nation anywhere

7 hrs ago | 3927 Views

Toy gun-toting robbers caged

7 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Technocracy is a square plug forced into round political holes

7 hrs ago | 924 Views

Medicine supply situation in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Panicked ZCC still want illegitimate Zanu PF to rule - even after 38 years corrupt and tyrannical rule

9 hrs ago | 3719 Views

Chamisa fuelling strife

9 hrs ago | 9534 Views

Dollarise the economy - Kudzayi

9 hrs ago | 4222 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law 'wanted by police'

10 hrs ago | 2980 Views

Ziyambi challenge courts to resolve commercial disputes with minimum delay

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mujuru's daughter carjacked at gun-point

10 hrs ago | 4065 Views

Use flexible discretion when issuing identity docs to elderly

10 hrs ago | 637 Views

Zimbabwe govt takes Meikles to court

10 hrs ago | 1795 Views

MDC Alliance setting up war vets wing

10 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Buyanga's surety deal scam matter postponed

10 hrs ago | 897 Views

RBZ moves to stabilise prices

10 hrs ago | 8198 Views

Chamisa cancels his party's parliamentary caucus meeting

10 hrs ago | 2239 Views

Prosecutors stranded after mass transfers

10 hrs ago | 1425 Views

ZCTU sets Mthuli Ncube tax protests date

10 hrs ago | 2727 Views

'Chief' Ndiweni's involvement in Khumalo affairs questioned

10 hrs ago | 1364 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax illegal'

11 hrs ago | 1279 Views

'Talk to Chamisa to spur economy'

11 hrs ago | 7395 Views

Sikhala calls Zanu-PF MP a baboon

11 hrs ago | 5079 Views

Mangoma quits active politics

11 hrs ago | 1850 Views

'No diaspora tax,' says Mthuli Ncube

11 hrs ago | 2141 Views

Plumtree council sues Bulawayo land developers

12 hrs ago | 939 Views

Masiyiwa hearing fails to kick off

12 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Nust student 'killer' arrested

12 hrs ago | 4937 Views

Barclays Zimbabwe name change comes into effect

12 hrs ago | 2314 Views

Zimsec warns against cheating

12 hrs ago | 731 Views

Gweru council unbundles Go Beer Breweries

12 hrs ago | 359 Views

'Rand answer to Zimbabwe export competitiveness'

12 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Teen 'murderer' leads family to pal's body

12 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Bulawayo City players protest, want your rates and taxes

12 hrs ago | 350 Views

'Kombis must register with associations'

12 hrs ago | 891 Views

Zimbabwe, SA in labour migration policy talks

12 hrs ago | 1107 Views

+4 000 big businesses dodge tax

12 hrs ago | 498 Views

'No birth control pills shortage'

12 hrs ago | 269 Views

Harare City offering discounts to residents

12 hrs ago | 796 Views

Mnangagwa wants everyone to defend Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 906 Views

BREAKING: No need for panic buying

22 hrs ago | 5085 Views

Yes, I bought a €4m Bugatti - Buyanga

23 hrs ago | 5624 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days