Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Zanu-PF bigwigs off to China for study tour

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ruling Zanu-PF is sending a delegation of party bigwigs to China and the sub-region to engage sister liberation movement to compare notes as to how their parties relate to government.

This comes after Zanu-PF bigwigs who failed to make it in Cabinet were redeployed to work for the ruling party on a full-time basis.

The decision was meant to keep the party sound by ensuring that some of its cadres remain domiciled in the party while others concentrate on government business.

Senior officials such as Obert Mpofu and others who include Simon Khaya Moyo, Zanu-PF legal secretary Paul Mangwana, former Foreign Affairs minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, former Information minister Christopher Mushowe, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association spokesperson Douglas Mahiya, and youth league deputy secretary Lewis Mathuthu are now working full-time at the party, joining national commissar Engelbert Rugeje with full ministerial benefits.

Khaya-Moyo said the foreign travel will provide an opportunity for the party to exchange notes with fraternal movements.

There are five liberation parties in the sub-region,  Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), the Africa National Congress (ANC) in South Africa, Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo), and Swapo of Namibia, formerly known as the South West African People's Organisation.

"The secretary for external affairs, … Mumbengegwi gave an external relations report and the party's future activities in this regard. The party will be visiting a number of sister parties to compare notes as to how their parties relate to government," he said, briefing journalists after the politburo meeting on Thursday.

"There are a number of these, they include of course the ANC of South Africa, the Communist Party of China, MPLA of Angola, Frelimo of Mozambique; Swapo of Namibia; and there are a number of them across the globe who are fraternal parties, we want to learn from them as well, as to see how they are functioning."

Moyo emphasised the party's dominance over government's operations, noting that the establishment of full time Heads of Departments (HODs) at the headquarters will cement this supremacy.

"As the party reconfigures itself and moves towards exerting its supremacy over government, the president and the politburo continue to establish full time HODs at the party headquarters. The whole effort is to ensure that the party exerts itself in terms of its supremacy over government," he said.

The new departments announced last week include the department of Health; Labour and Production and the department of Industry and Economic Empowerment.

Khaya Moyo noted that efforts will be made to ensure there is harmony between the government and the party operations.

"Government is a product of the party and it must be understood at that level that policies must derive from the party and government must implement those policies, as enshrined in this case in our manifesto which made us win thunderously the 2018 harmonised elections.

So there will be a lot of work here to make sure that the party is supreme," he said.

"But we shall ensure that the two work harmoniously, that is the party and the government, so that all our policies are implemented without fear."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Zanu-PF, #China, #Study

Comments

Stock feeds on sale

Sdc batteries for sale

4 room bedroom nkulumane house for sale

Bulawayo airport properties

Bulawayo stands for sale

Selling or looking for house to buy please contact us !

Matabeleland properties

3 bedroom house emgwanwini for sell


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF members told to stop restructuring

2 hrs ago | 743 Views

Darikwa jets in

2 hrs ago | 714 Views

Cheating ZIMRA boss' wife demands $50,000 adultery damages

2 hrs ago | 1105 Views

'Bond note woes to linger'

2 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Bitcoin deal turns sour

2 hrs ago | 705 Views

Obert Mpofu resignation formalised

2 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Zimta slams Zimsec

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mnangagwa must engage Chamisa to stem an economic 'Armageddon'

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Mangudya borrowing to buy food to stem 'panic-buying' - loans are drying up, then what! PANIC!

4 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Soldiers bash farmers

4 hrs ago | 1638 Views

AHFoZ calls on RBZ to urgently allocate forex for healthcare products

5 hrs ago | 575 Views

Mthuli Ncube's long journey

6 hrs ago | 2543 Views

MDC saddened by Casper Tsvangirai death

9 hrs ago | 3252 Views

Politics of sabotage won't take the nation anywhere

10 hrs ago | 4505 Views

Toy gun-toting robbers caged

10 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Technocracy is a square plug forced into round political holes

10 hrs ago | 973 Views

Medicine supply situation in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 2087 Views

Panicked ZCC still want illegitimate Zanu PF to rule - even after 38 years corrupt and tyrannical rule

12 hrs ago | 3945 Views

Chamisa fuelling strife

12 hrs ago | 10072 Views

Dollarise the economy - Kudzayi

12 hrs ago | 4485 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law 'wanted by police'

13 hrs ago | 3233 Views

Ziyambi challenge courts to resolve commercial disputes with minimum delay

13 hrs ago | 828 Views

Mujuru's daughter carjacked at gun-point

13 hrs ago | 4412 Views

Use flexible discretion when issuing identity docs to elderly

13 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zimbabwe govt takes Meikles to court

13 hrs ago | 1931 Views

MDC Alliance setting up war vets wing

13 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Buyanga's surety deal scam matter postponed

13 hrs ago | 952 Views

RBZ moves to stabilise prices

13 hrs ago | 9058 Views

Chamisa cancels his party's parliamentary caucus meeting

13 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Prosecutors stranded after mass transfers

13 hrs ago | 1520 Views

ZCTU sets Mthuli Ncube tax protests date

13 hrs ago | 2940 Views

'Chief' Ndiweni's involvement in Khumalo affairs questioned

13 hrs ago | 1523 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax illegal'

14 hrs ago | 1342 Views

'Talk to Chamisa to spur economy'

14 hrs ago | 7936 Views

Sikhala calls Zanu-PF MP a baboon

14 hrs ago | 5839 Views

Mangoma quits active politics

14 hrs ago | 1989 Views

'No diaspora tax,' says Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Plumtree council sues Bulawayo land developers

15 hrs ago | 993 Views

Masiyiwa hearing fails to kick off

15 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Nust student 'killer' arrested

15 hrs ago | 5444 Views

Barclays Zimbabwe name change comes into effect

15 hrs ago | 2653 Views

Zimsec warns against cheating

15 hrs ago | 759 Views

Gweru council unbundles Go Beer Breweries

15 hrs ago | 379 Views

'Rand answer to Zimbabwe export competitiveness'

15 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Teen 'murderer' leads family to pal's body

15 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Bulawayo City players protest, want your rates and taxes

15 hrs ago | 380 Views

'Kombis must register with associations'

15 hrs ago | 978 Views

Zimbabwe, SA in labour migration policy talks

15 hrs ago | 1216 Views

+4 000 big businesses dodge tax

15 hrs ago | 530 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days