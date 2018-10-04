Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

'Bond note woes to linger'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's currency woes will linger as long as its awkward monetary system remains, a research think-tank BMI has said.

The country's cash system is currently made up of a concoction of currencies, which includes the bond notes, a pseudo currency said to be backed by an Afreximbank facility.

Central bank governor John Mangudya last week announced a mid-term monetary policy which among other things asserted that the cumbersome cash system will remain, at least in the short to medium term.       

"In the coming year, Zimbabwe's cumbersome and inefficient monetary system will remain in place, constraining economic growth through higher-than-reported levels of price growth and through businesses' difficulties in accessing imported goods and services," The research firm said in the November, 2018 edition of its Africa Monitor report.

In the lead up to the announcement of the monetary policy, there had been heated debate on whether the country's monetary authority should consider immediate currency reforms such as the scraping of the bond notes and or joining the rand union. Government has, however, decided against any such reforms, in the short term at least.

BMI says engagement with concessional lenders, which the government says is among its priorities, will put the economy in position to consider currency reforms.

"Over the longer term, efforts to bolster foreign investment and re-establish ties with multilateral organisations such as the IMF will begin to bear fruit, boosting hard currency flows into the economy and positioning the country to adopt a new exchange rate regime," BMI said.

"It remains unclear which new regime they will adopt with options including de-dollarisation, re-dollarisation or joining the rand union but all of these will require substantial reserve buildup before they can be sustainable," it added.

The research firm maintains that the current system is not sustainable asserting that the monetary authorities will eventually be forced to consider its options.

"The current system will not permit an economic recovery and we therefore think that the authorities will be forced to make efforts to change the system.

"At this stage, it is not clear what avenue the authorities will go down in terms of currency reform but we believe that there are three viable options.

"The success of all of these options will hinge on the country building up of sufficient foreign exchange reserves to support the chosen currency regime's sustainability," the think tank said. -


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - The Financial Gazette

Comments

Reigate 650m² stand for sale

Bulawayo airport properties

2 bedroom house for sale plus 5 roomed on window level

Solar batteries on sale

For sale is toyota vits

Bulawayo stands for sale

Flats for sale

Business properties


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF members told to stop restructuring

2 hrs ago | 737 Views

Darikwa jets in

2 hrs ago | 712 Views

Cheating ZIMRA boss' wife demands $50,000 adultery damages

2 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Bitcoin deal turns sour

2 hrs ago | 702 Views

Obert Mpofu resignation formalised

2 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs off to China for study tour

2 hrs ago | 725 Views

Zimta slams Zimsec

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mnangagwa must engage Chamisa to stem an economic 'Armageddon'

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mangudya borrowing to buy food to stem 'panic-buying' - loans are drying up, then what! PANIC!

4 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Soldiers bash farmers

4 hrs ago | 1637 Views

AHFoZ calls on RBZ to urgently allocate forex for healthcare products

5 hrs ago | 575 Views

Mthuli Ncube's long journey

6 hrs ago | 2542 Views

MDC saddened by Casper Tsvangirai death

9 hrs ago | 3251 Views

Politics of sabotage won't take the nation anywhere

10 hrs ago | 4505 Views

Toy gun-toting robbers caged

10 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Technocracy is a square plug forced into round political holes

10 hrs ago | 973 Views

Medicine supply situation in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 2087 Views

Panicked ZCC still want illegitimate Zanu PF to rule - even after 38 years corrupt and tyrannical rule

12 hrs ago | 3944 Views

Chamisa fuelling strife

12 hrs ago | 10071 Views

Dollarise the economy - Kudzayi

12 hrs ago | 4483 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law 'wanted by police'

13 hrs ago | 3233 Views

Ziyambi challenge courts to resolve commercial disputes with minimum delay

13 hrs ago | 828 Views

Mujuru's daughter carjacked at gun-point

13 hrs ago | 4412 Views

Use flexible discretion when issuing identity docs to elderly

13 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zimbabwe govt takes Meikles to court

13 hrs ago | 1931 Views

MDC Alliance setting up war vets wing

13 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Buyanga's surety deal scam matter postponed

13 hrs ago | 952 Views

RBZ moves to stabilise prices

13 hrs ago | 9050 Views

Chamisa cancels his party's parliamentary caucus meeting

13 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Prosecutors stranded after mass transfers

13 hrs ago | 1520 Views

ZCTU sets Mthuli Ncube tax protests date

13 hrs ago | 2940 Views

'Chief' Ndiweni's involvement in Khumalo affairs questioned

13 hrs ago | 1521 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax illegal'

14 hrs ago | 1341 Views

'Talk to Chamisa to spur economy'

14 hrs ago | 7936 Views

Sikhala calls Zanu-PF MP a baboon

14 hrs ago | 5836 Views

Mangoma quits active politics

14 hrs ago | 1988 Views

'No diaspora tax,' says Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 2314 Views

Plumtree council sues Bulawayo land developers

15 hrs ago | 992 Views

Masiyiwa hearing fails to kick off

15 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Nust student 'killer' arrested

15 hrs ago | 5440 Views

Barclays Zimbabwe name change comes into effect

15 hrs ago | 2650 Views

Zimsec warns against cheating

15 hrs ago | 759 Views

Gweru council unbundles Go Beer Breweries

15 hrs ago | 378 Views

'Rand answer to Zimbabwe export competitiveness'

15 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Teen 'murderer' leads family to pal's body

15 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Bulawayo City players protest, want your rates and taxes

15 hrs ago | 380 Views

'Kombis must register with associations'

15 hrs ago | 977 Views

Zimbabwe, SA in labour migration policy talks

15 hrs ago | 1214 Views

+4 000 big businesses dodge tax

15 hrs ago | 530 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days