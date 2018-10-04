Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Cheating ZIMRA boss' wife demands $50,000 adultery damages

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Harare woman Eunice Nyabadza, who is accused of cheating with fellow ZIMRA official Kennedy Nyatoti, has been summoned to High Court to face a US$50 000 adultery damages claim.

According to the court papers dated October 2, Kennedy and Spiwe are married under the Marriages Act (Chapter 5:11) since August 12 in 2016.

The two are blessed with a child and the wife is expecting a second one.

It is alleged that Kennedy and Nyabadza have been engaging in an extramarital affair since March 2018.

It is also alleged that Eunice was fully aware that Kennedy was married.

The papers claim that after several attempts to solve the matter out of court, Eunice did not give up on Kennedy and it did not go well with the applicant.

As a result of the extra marital affair, the applicant suffered loss of affection and companionship from her husband who is also allegedly fighting to keep the adulterous affair.

According to the court papers, Kennedy threatened Spiwe with unspecified action if she did not accept his adulterous affair.

It is also alleged that the plaintiff has been humiliated in public and in front of family members, as a result of the extra marital affair.

Eunice has 10 days to respond.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Cheating, #Zimra, #Boss

Comments

Stock feeds on sale

Sdc batteries for sale

4 room bedroom nkulumane house for sale

Bulawayo airport properties

Bulawayo stands for sale

Selling or looking for house to buy please contact us !

Matabeleland properties

3 bedroom house emgwanwini for sell


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF members told to stop restructuring

2 hrs ago | 743 Views

Darikwa jets in

2 hrs ago | 714 Views

'Bond note woes to linger'

2 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Bitcoin deal turns sour

2 hrs ago | 704 Views

Obert Mpofu resignation formalised

2 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs off to China for study tour

2 hrs ago | 732 Views

Zimta slams Zimsec

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mnangagwa must engage Chamisa to stem an economic 'Armageddon'

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Mangudya borrowing to buy food to stem 'panic-buying' - loans are drying up, then what! PANIC!

4 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Soldiers bash farmers

4 hrs ago | 1638 Views

AHFoZ calls on RBZ to urgently allocate forex for healthcare products

5 hrs ago | 575 Views

Mthuli Ncube's long journey

6 hrs ago | 2543 Views

MDC saddened by Casper Tsvangirai death

9 hrs ago | 3251 Views

Politics of sabotage won't take the nation anywhere

10 hrs ago | 4505 Views

Toy gun-toting robbers caged

10 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Technocracy is a square plug forced into round political holes

10 hrs ago | 973 Views

Medicine supply situation in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 2087 Views

Panicked ZCC still want illegitimate Zanu PF to rule - even after 38 years corrupt and tyrannical rule

12 hrs ago | 3945 Views

Chamisa fuelling strife

12 hrs ago | 10072 Views

Dollarise the economy - Kudzayi

12 hrs ago | 4485 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law 'wanted by police'

13 hrs ago | 3233 Views

Ziyambi challenge courts to resolve commercial disputes with minimum delay

13 hrs ago | 828 Views

Mujuru's daughter carjacked at gun-point

13 hrs ago | 4412 Views

Use flexible discretion when issuing identity docs to elderly

13 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zimbabwe govt takes Meikles to court

13 hrs ago | 1931 Views

MDC Alliance setting up war vets wing

13 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Buyanga's surety deal scam matter postponed

13 hrs ago | 952 Views

RBZ moves to stabilise prices

13 hrs ago | 9055 Views

Chamisa cancels his party's parliamentary caucus meeting

13 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Prosecutors stranded after mass transfers

13 hrs ago | 1520 Views

ZCTU sets Mthuli Ncube tax protests date

13 hrs ago | 2940 Views

'Chief' Ndiweni's involvement in Khumalo affairs questioned

13 hrs ago | 1523 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax illegal'

14 hrs ago | 1342 Views

'Talk to Chamisa to spur economy'

14 hrs ago | 7936 Views

Sikhala calls Zanu-PF MP a baboon

14 hrs ago | 5839 Views

Mangoma quits active politics

14 hrs ago | 1989 Views

'No diaspora tax,' says Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Plumtree council sues Bulawayo land developers

15 hrs ago | 993 Views

Masiyiwa hearing fails to kick off

15 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Nust student 'killer' arrested

15 hrs ago | 5443 Views

Barclays Zimbabwe name change comes into effect

15 hrs ago | 2653 Views

Zimsec warns against cheating

15 hrs ago | 759 Views

Gweru council unbundles Go Beer Breweries

15 hrs ago | 379 Views

'Rand answer to Zimbabwe export competitiveness'

15 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Teen 'murderer' leads family to pal's body

15 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Bulawayo City players protest, want your rates and taxes

15 hrs ago | 380 Views

'Kombis must register with associations'

15 hrs ago | 978 Views

Zimbabwe, SA in labour migration policy talks

15 hrs ago | 1216 Views

+4 000 big businesses dodge tax

15 hrs ago | 530 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days