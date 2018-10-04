Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF members told to stop restructuring

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Retired Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje has cautioned party members against carrying out restructuring saying they will be advised when it is time to do so.

In an interview in Masvingo, Retired Lieutenant General Rugeje said the national commissariat is the one tasked to build the party.

He said the party's provincial structures should instead concentrate on fulfilling promises made to the electorate during election campaigns.

"We will let you know when it is time for the restructuring exercise. For now, we want to concentrate on building our economy building the Zimbabwe we want together and fulfilling the promises made during the elections campaign period," he said.

The Zanu-PF National Political Commissar also warned Youth League members from going against canvassing for leadership positions in unorthodox ways.

He said positions should be well deserved and one should have support from the people.

Retired Lieutenant General Rugeje said plans are underway to ensure that all party leaders attend the Chitepo Ideological College to ensure that they are well versed with the party ideology.

Source - zbc

Comments

