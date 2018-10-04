Zesa boss breaches bail conditions

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZESA Holdings finance director Thokozani Dhliwayo is understood to have breached her bail conditions after reporting for work last Friday and holding meetings with the procurement team, including Phillip Chisango, one of the 13 key State witnesses.Chisango is the procurement manager at ZESA. Other State witnesses to the case are Freddy Mazanda, Howard Choga, Philimon Dhafana, Norman Chengeta, Nyasha Chizu, Judith Tsamba, Teererai Mutasa, Eniah Chikwenhere, Julius Mapipi, Simplicio Tachiona, Soul Sabau, Stanley Ncube and Freeman Chivhanga.Dhliwayo, who is facing two counts of defrauding the power utility of $11,8 million together two other senior officials, Josh Chifamba (CEO) and Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) managing director Engineer Julian Chinembiri, appeared in court last Thursday.One of the trio's bail conditions is not interfering with State witnesses. But informed sources within ZESA told The Herald yesterday that Dhliwayo went to office last Friday and held marathon meetings with Chisango and other officials.The agenda of the meetings could not be established by the time of going to print.Chisango declined to comment yesterday, but later sent a text message saying, "ko muripi (where are you? What are the details?" After being told that the The Herald sought a comment on Dhliwayo's appearance at work last Friday, contrary to her bail demands, Chisango replied, "our company spokesman will help I am sure. Good afternoon."ZESA spokesman Fullard Gwasira's mobile phone was not reachable. Dhliwayo could neither confirm nor deny that she went to work and interfered with State witnesses."No comment, no comment," she said before hanging the phone.Legal experts say Dhliwayo can easily be arrested for "defeating the course of justice" after breaching her bail conditions.