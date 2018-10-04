Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mnangagwa on top of the situation, says Mangwana

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT says there are enough stocks of basic commodities and panic-buying and illegal hiking of prices was an artificial crisis aimed at profiteering and pushing some hidden political agendas.

Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Ndavaningi (Nick) Mangwana said Government was on top of the situation. He urged people not to be swayed by fake social media news and stop the bulk buying madness.

Mr Mangwana said incisive messages peddled on social media by some greedy elements and political activists had resulted in unnecessary panic buying and artificial shortages.

"Let me assure the nation that there will not be any shortages. The Government is on top of the situation and the forex supplies are adequate enough to meet our needs.

"Circulation of fake news on social media that incite people to engage in bulk buying has resulted in some artificial shortages. "It is based on profiteering, which is greed. There is also an element that this could be political.

"Surely, what is the connection between a mere announcement of the 2 percent mobile transfer tax and the hiking of prices from $3 to $11? "I urge the people of Zimbabwe to stop panic buying. Remain calm and engage with the Government where necessary," he said.

Mr Mangwana assured the nation that there was enough fuel for everyone and that there was no need for taking 200-litre drums to the fuel stations.

"There is enough fuel. There is, at anytime, over 300 million litres of fuel at Msasa depot. The foreign currency that was needed to release the fuel from the Msasa depot where it was bonded, was availed.

"People are only queuing because there is fuel at the stations. People are surging, going in numbers to fuel up. People are going with their drums to fill up after fake news that there will be a shortage. Such long queues are expected," he said.

Mr Mangwana said there were enough stocks and the disappearance of the commodities from the shelves was temporary.

"Right now, when it comes to other supplies, there are good stocks. Obviously things are running off the shelves, but people cannot pack the shelves fast enough. That is where the actual problem is.

"There is no clear reason why people would close shops unless they are empty. I do not believe that those shops that you say have closed, are totally empty," he said.

Mr Mangwana said the country was facing foreign currency challenges, but the problems can be overcome by producing more.

"Just on fuel alone, our forex demand is $120 million per month. If you compute the figures well, the total foreign currency demand comes close to $1,5 billion, which is going out of the country."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Wedding dresses on sale

Isuzu kg 300 on sale

For sale is range rover

Bulawayo town houses

Flats for sale

Reigate 650m² stand for sale

2 bedroom house for sale plus 5 roomed on window level

Bulawayo stands for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Real or Fake, Diaspora tax should be effected!

9 mins ago | 27 Views

Cop in court for assaulting civilian

28 mins ago | 110 Views

Chamisa risks arrest

2 hrs ago | 2484 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

'Chamisa not a 'Messiah' to solve current economic problems'

2 hrs ago | 708 Views

Zimra dismisses forex duty payment on vehicle imports

2 hrs ago | 967 Views

Do more on fuel procurement

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

NOTICE on Handling and Storage Charges at Beitbridge border post

2 hrs ago | 873 Views

Mnangagwa, ministers clash over Mthuli Ncube tax

2 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Biggest shortage in Zim is trust on the leaders

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mnangagwa backs Mthuli Ncube on 2% tax

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Bulawayo council farms underutilised

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Pharmacists urged to sell EC to adolescent girls

2 hrs ago | 443 Views

'Give Mnangagwa time to fix economy'

2 hrs ago | 526 Views

Consultations, procedures key to reform

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zanu-PF wins Chimanimani East by-election

2 hrs ago | 571 Views

Nurse aide gets 3 years for defrauding job seekers

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

ED rigged elections, must be forced out or will rig 2023. 'Are we men or are we mice?'

2 hrs ago | 556 Views

Armed robbers kill sheriff of the High Cpurt

2 hrs ago | 812 Views

Mthuli Ncube must turn up in Parliament

2 hrs ago | 720 Views

Man murdered, dumped along railway track

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

Rugare Gumbo will not apply for re-admission into Zanu PF

2 hrs ago | 843 Views

DJ Templeman acquitted

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

1893 MHRRM announces UK Matebele Genocide Conference Date

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Banker's son killer jailed

2 hrs ago | 491 Views

Pair jailed for robbing teachers

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimra to acquire modern liquid testing devices

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa has to be proactive

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

Chamisa claims to have a solution

2 hrs ago | 675 Views

Zimbabwe to stimulate FDI with global tenders

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Bread, transport fares up

2 hrs ago | 793 Views

Bond notes not equal to US dollar, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwean must take the pain

2 hrs ago | 471 Views

Man axes rival, kidnaps ex-girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mat North leaders accuse parastatals of bussing employees from other provinces

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

15 Zesa bosses sent on mandatory leave

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

Tredgold Building gutted by fire

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

Mthuli Ncube tax will burden formal workers

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Bulawayo police raid osiphatheleni

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

$2m diaper factory set up in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mnangagwa sets up technical devolution committee

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Bosso focus on top-four finish

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries clock record 28 tonnes

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mnangagwa says there is no need to panic

3 hrs ago | 604 Views

Chamisa's attempting to scare his way to State House

3 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Govt clarifies issuance of new broadcasting licences

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zesa boss breaches bail conditions

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chamisa influenced mayoral election results sets aside by court

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Privatisation deadline for parastatals

3 hrs ago | 226 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days