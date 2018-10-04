Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mnangagwa says there is no need to panic

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has guaranteed the nation of the availability of all essential commodities, including fuel, saying there is no need for panic buying as Government has stepped up efforts to radically transform the economy.

In a statement posted on twitter yesterday, President Mnangagwa said Government through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, which is headed by Professor Mthuli Ncube, is working on a raft of measures aimed at addressing the economic challenges facing the nation.

"Last week, Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube, drawing on his vast experience as chief economist and vice president at the African Development Bank (AfDB), announced a series of measures to reform and revive our economy, and put us on the path to steady economic growth. Cognisant of the scale and urgency of the challenges facing us, our plan is bold and far reaching, and will have the desired effect," he said.

President Mnangagwa said his Government is aware of the nation's dilemma.

He said Government is in the process of rebuilding and restructuring the economy in line with his vision of transforming Zimbabwe into a middle-income economy by 2030.

"I have read your comments and understand the difficulties many face, and Government will do all in its power to minimise them. We are already taking the lead by cutting back on unnecessary spending. The only way to a stronger economy is to restructure, rebuild and reform," he said.

"We must all be realistic. Whatever some may claim, there are no silver bullets or quick fixes. There is no need to panic, and Government is guaranteeing the availability of all essential commodities, including fuel."

The President urged people to be patient as Zimbabwe is going through the primary stages of a radical economic transformation.

"We are on a shared journey to a better and more secure future. The road is long, winding and at times bumpy, but there is no other way. This is the road to a middle-income economy, and if we travel it together, with patience and purpose, we will realise our vision," he said.

President Mnangagwa is leading an aggressive realignment of the country's economy through introducing far-reaching reforms and re-engaging the international community.

The President has on many occasions emphasised that economic revival and growth are at the centre of his Government's agenda.

Yesterday's remarks by the President come barely a day after the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mangudya said there is no need for panic buying of fuel and other essential commodities.

The central bank chief said shortages were a result of opportunists manipulating foreign currency markets to cause panic. He said fuel queues that resurfaced in most parts of the country over the weekend should ease this week following the release of US$41 million by the RBZ towards fuel procurement.

The money is part of the US$500 million line of credit announced in the Monetary Policy Statement issued by RBZ last week to fund the procurement of essential commodities that include fuel, electricity, wheat, raw materials for the manufacturing of cooking oil, packaging and other basic commodities.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Wedding dresses on sale

Canon camera on sale

3 bedroom house emgwanwini for sell

Farms & plots to let

Isuzu kg 300 on sale

Reigate 650m² stand for sell

Matabeleland properties

Business properties


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Real or Fake, Diaspora tax should be effected!

10 mins ago | 30 Views

Cop in court for assaulting civilian

29 mins ago | 116 Views

Chamisa risks arrest

2 hrs ago | 2523 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

'Chamisa not a 'Messiah' to solve current economic problems'

2 hrs ago | 720 Views

Zimra dismisses forex duty payment on vehicle imports

2 hrs ago | 978 Views

Do more on fuel procurement

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

NOTICE on Handling and Storage Charges at Beitbridge border post

2 hrs ago | 880 Views

Mnangagwa, ministers clash over Mthuli Ncube tax

2 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Biggest shortage in Zim is trust on the leaders

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Mnangagwa backs Mthuli Ncube on 2% tax

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Bulawayo council farms underutilised

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Pharmacists urged to sell EC to adolescent girls

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

'Give Mnangagwa time to fix economy'

2 hrs ago | 536 Views

Consultations, procedures key to reform

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zanu-PF wins Chimanimani East by-election

2 hrs ago | 578 Views

Nurse aide gets 3 years for defrauding job seekers

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

ED rigged elections, must be forced out or will rig 2023. 'Are we men or are we mice?'

2 hrs ago | 560 Views

Armed robbers kill sheriff of the High Cpurt

2 hrs ago | 817 Views

Mthuli Ncube must turn up in Parliament

2 hrs ago | 723 Views

Man murdered, dumped along railway track

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Rugare Gumbo will not apply for re-admission into Zanu PF

2 hrs ago | 851 Views

DJ Templeman acquitted

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

1893 MHRRM announces UK Matebele Genocide Conference Date

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Banker's son killer jailed

2 hrs ago | 491 Views

Pair jailed for robbing teachers

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimra to acquire modern liquid testing devices

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa has to be proactive

2 hrs ago | 413 Views

Chamisa claims to have a solution

2 hrs ago | 678 Views

Zimbabwe to stimulate FDI with global tenders

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Bread, transport fares up

2 hrs ago | 799 Views

Bond notes not equal to US dollar, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwean must take the pain

2 hrs ago | 474 Views

Man axes rival, kidnaps ex-girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mat North leaders accuse parastatals of bussing employees from other provinces

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

15 Zesa bosses sent on mandatory leave

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Tredgold Building gutted by fire

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mthuli Ncube tax will burden formal workers

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Bulawayo police raid osiphatheleni

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

$2m diaper factory set up in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mnangagwa sets up technical devolution committee

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Bosso focus on top-four finish

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries clock record 28 tonnes

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chamisa's attempting to scare his way to State House

3 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Mnangagwa on top of the situation, says Mangwana

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Govt clarifies issuance of new broadcasting licences

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zesa boss breaches bail conditions

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Chamisa influenced mayoral election results sets aside by court

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Privatisation deadline for parastatals

3 hrs ago | 226 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days